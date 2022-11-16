Sports

Hazara girls upset Peshawar to win ‘KP Inter-College Games Badminton’ title

By Staff Report

PESHAWAR: Hazara girls upset strong Peshawar team in the final of the Inter-College Games Girls Badminton while strong Peshawar girls lifted the volleyball trophy after defeating strong Bannu in the five-set final played at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex Charsadda on Wednesday.

Director Female Games Miss Rashida Ghaznavi was the chief guest on this occasion. District Sports Officer Tehseen Ullah, Games Organizing Secretary Syed Jaffar Shah, Deputy Director HED Arshad Hussain, Miss Nousheen, Miss Bushra, players and officials were also present and witnessed the badminton and volleyball finals played at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex.

Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa along with Higher Education Department (HED), KP is organizing the Inter-College Games wherein the 300 girls are taking part in Volleyball, Cricket and Badminton and the 405 male are taking part in Football, Volleyball and Cricket being played on different venues.

In the final match Hazara Region handed a shocking defeat to strong Peshawar in a thrilling five sets battle with three singles and two doubles. The score was 3-1 when Hazara girls won two singles and a doubles before Peshawar recorded victories in singles and a doubles. Hazara girls played well and did not give much chance to Peshawar players to strike back.

In the volleyball final, Peshawar players won the title by defeating the team of Bannu region by 3-2, the score was 25-23, 27-29, 25-21, 19-21 and 19-17. The final match produced great thrill for the sitting spectators and Bannu girls played very excellent Games.

The chief guest of the ceremony was Miss Rashida Ghaznavi, Director Female Games, who distributed trophies and cash prizes among the players. The winners of the Badminton Hazara was awarded Rs. 110,000 as cash prize while the runners-up Peshawar team got Rs. 55000 as cash prize and trophies and in the volleyball event Peshawar was awarded Rs. 110,000 as winner cash prize while Bannu took Rs. 55000 as cash prizes and runners-up trophy.

Peshawar region secured victory against Malakand while Bannu defeated Swat in the semi-finals matches of the volleyball event while in badminton Hazara recorded victory against Mardan and Peshawar beat Malakand team in the semi-finals.

In the Boys Games Government College Peshawar qualified for the Cricket Final. Government College Peshawar defeated Government Post Graduate College Dargai Malakand by 29 runs and qualified for the cricket final of the ongoing Inter-College Games.

Batting first, Government College Peshawar scored 167 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in the stipulated overs, Zubair 57 with nine boundaries and one six, Naseeb Ahmed hammered another cracking 35 of 17 balls with three towering sixes and two boundaries and Qazi Imaduddin stood out with 23 runs with three boundaries.

On behalf of Dargai College, Muhammad Shakir got 3, Muhammad Ilyas 2 and Zarak Khan got one wicket each. In reply, Durgai College scored 138 runs for the loss of 9 wickets. Zarak Khan scored 30 runs with three boundaries and one six, Kamran Akmal scored 38 runs with five boundaries and Waqar Alam scored 13 runs with two boundaries.

On behalf of Government College Peshawar, Waqas Durrani took 2 wickets, Zubair 3 wickets, Aamir Bacha, Salman Iqbal, Imaduddin and Anwar took one wicket each. Zaheerullah and Shehzad Ahmed Shah were the umpiring duties while Nadeem Akhtar was the scorer.

Staff Report

NATIONAL

Pakistan to enhance trade ties with Vietnam: President ICCI

ISLAMABAD: Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President ICCI while addressing the business community at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Wednesday said that Pakistan...

Ex-Norway international footballer Carew jailed for tax evasion

Turkiye’s AK Party to host ‘General Assembly of International Conference of Asian Political Parties’

Fire exchange takes place between security forces, terrorists in Bajaur

