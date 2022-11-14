NATIONAL

Cross-border attack prompts Pakistan to close Chaman border with Afghanistan

By Anadolu Agency
Afghan and Pakistani nationals walk through a security barrier to cross the border as a national flag of Pakistan and a Taliban flag is masted in the Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing point in Chaman on August 24, 2021, following Taliban's military takeover of Afghanistan. (Photo by - / AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

PESHAWAR: Tensions are running high between the border forces of Pakistan and Afghanistan after Islamabad shut one of the main crossings with Kabul for cross-border movement for an “indefinite period,” people familiar with the development said on Monday.

Also known as Friendship Gate, the Chaman border — which connects Balochistan province to southern Kandahar province of Afghanistan — was closed after an armed Afghan reportedly crossed into Pakistan and opened fire on the troops, killing a soldier and wounding another two on Sunday, according to Abdul Hameed Zehri, deputy commissioner of Chaman.

The crossing is a major transit point for truckers moving fruit exports from around the southern Afghan city of Kandahar and its closure comes at a high cost for farmers unable to get their produce to market.

The attack was followed by hours-long firing between the two border troops, prompting the closure of the key trade border between the neighbours.

Zehri said the border will remain closed until the handing over of the suspected attacker.

The two security forces, he added, are holding restraint since the firing was halted on Sunday night.

“The two sides are holding another round of flagship meeting today (Monday) to resolve the issue as we stick to our demand of handing over of the attacker,” a security official from Pakistan told Anadolu Agency on condition of anonymity as he was not permitted to speak on the record.

“The Afghan officials have informed us that a search operation is underway to nab the attacker, who is still at large,” the official added.

Footage aired on Geo News showed hundreds of trucks loaded with trade goods and other vehicles lined on both sides of the border, awaiting the re-opening of the crossing.

Thousands of citizens, mainly Afghans, who cross into Pakistan’s bordering areas for medical and labour purposes, are also stuck.

Clashes between the two border troops, mainly at the Chaman border, have long been taking place, and there is no lull even after the re-capture of Afghanistan by the Taliban in August last.

In April, Islamabad noted incidents of its security forces being targeted in cross-border attacks from Afghanistan had in fact risen significantly, and called on Taliban authorities to act against militants.

Pakistan and landlocked Afghanistan share 18 crossing points, with the busiest ones being the Torkham and Chaman border posts.

The two neighbours share a porous border of almost 2,670 kilometres (1,640 miles).

— With Reuters

Previous articleNo respite for Karachi residents as street crimes continue unabated
Next articleMinister hints at action against Imran for ‘backtracking’ on conspiracy claim
Anadolu Agency

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

IHC orders fixing missing persons cases before division bench

ISLAMABAD: Displeased with Additional Attorney General Munawar Iqbal Duggal's responses during the hearing of cases pertaining to the recovery of journalist Mudassar Naaru and other...
Read more
NATIONAL

PA resolutions seek judicial probe into Arshad’s murder, Swati’s torture

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly (PA) after receiving no response from the federal government on its previous resolution, passed two new resolutions on Monday seeking...
Read more
NATIONAL

Friendship with all, slavery of none, says Imran Khan

-- We can even be friends with India if Kashmir issue is solved: PTI chief --  Terms PM's consultation with 'convict' on COAS appointment violation...
Read more
NATIONAL

Push for climate justice, loss and damage: COP27 termed ‘huge achievement’ for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: As Pakistan has been leading the call for developed nations to compensate their developing counterparts for a crisis they did not cause, the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan will be among first to receive G7 ‘Global Shield’ climate funding

SHARM EL-SHEIKH: Pakistan, Ghana and Bangladesh will be among the first recipients of funding from a G7 'Global Shield' initiative to provide funding to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Minister hints at action against Imran for ‘backtracking’ on conspiracy claim

ISLAMABAD: Responding to Imran Khan’s desire to “build bridges” with the United States if re-elected to office, the government said the former prime minister...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Afghan supreme leader orders full enforcement of Islamic law

KABUL: Afghanistan's supreme leader has ordered judges to fully enforce aspects of the Islamic law that include public executions, stonings and floggings, and the...

Push for climate justice, loss and damage: COP27 termed ‘huge achievement’ for Pakistan

Pakistan will be among first to receive G7 ‘Global Shield’ climate funding

Minister hints at action against Imran for ‘backtracking’ on conspiracy claim

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.