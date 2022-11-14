NATIONAL

No respite for Karachi residents as street crimes continue unabated

By INP
KARACHI: A video showed street criminals on separate motorcycles looting people fearlessly on a street in the Nazimabad No. 3 neighbourhood of Karachi.

The footage revealed two street criminals looting pedestrians on a Nazimabad street. It also showed the criminals riding on separate motorcycles searching the clothes of two people.

After snatching the valuables from the citizens, the criminals fled from the scene. The footage also showed the faces of the criminals.

It was worth mentioning that Karachi has witnessed an “alarming increase” in street crime after the flash floods in parts of the country.

In a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Interior held three days earlier, the police officials said that half of the criminals caught by them belong to other parts of the country.

The meeting of the Senate body was held under the chair of Senator Mohsin Aziz. Expressing concern over the sharp rise in street crimes in Karachi, the body directed the Sindh police and other relevant departments to crack down on criminal elements.

The overall law and order situation in Karachi and particularly the performance of the Sindh police in preventing street crimes — including kidnapping, murder and target killings — were reviewed in detail.

INP

World

Afghan supreme leader orders full enforcement of Islamic law

KABUL: Afghanistan's supreme leader has ordered judges to fully enforce aspects of the Islamic law that include public executions, stonings and floggings, and the...

