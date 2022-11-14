Sports

Buttler’s world champions England can go from ‘strength to strength’

By AFP
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 13: Jos Buttler of England speaks to the media following the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Final match between Pakistan and England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 13, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

MELBOURNE: Jos Buttler is reticent to call England one of the best white-ball teams ever, but the captain is confident there is more to come to cement their status as all-time greats.

England’s five-wicket win over Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday made them the first team in history to hold both one-day and T20 World Cups at the same time, following their 50-over triumph in 2019.

Their efforts were all the more impressive given they were without five first-choice players due to injury — Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Reece Topley and Mark Wood.

“It’s not for us to judge, but we certainly enjoy that,” Buttler said when asked if England could be now considered one of the greatest teams in limited-overs cricket.

“To have won in 2019 and now win this T20 World Cup as well, it just shows the vision at the start that people had where we could get to as an England white-ball team. There’s no reason why we shouldn’t go on from strength to strength.”

Buttler, who was part of both the 2019 and 2022 winning teams, as was Sunday’s hero Ben Stokes, was only appointed skipper in July after Eoin Morgan announced his retirement from international cricket.

Morgan oversaw England’s white-ball revival following their embarrassing first-round exit at the 2015 World Cup, a resurgence capped when he steered them to the 2019 title.

He believes they can now be regarded as one of the great limited-overs sides.

“It is such an incredible feeling — pure joy, relief, happiness,” Morgan told Sky Sports.

“This team deserves it. Jos Buttler said, ‘We don’t want to be known as a team just for our style of play’. We were known like that in 50 overs then won the 50-over World Cup in 2019.

“In T20, they’ve now won something tangible to be regarded as one of the great sides. They were excellent.”

England came into the World Cup on the back of a 4-3 T20 series win in Pakistan, which Buttler admitted was a key bonding experience for him as new captain with the team, setting them up for the World Cup.

‘Full of confidence’

“I think relationships take time. As you get to know people better and better, you build trust. I’d say the Pakistan tour for the group, not just myself and the coach, but for everyone involved, it just seemed like a really good tour,” he said.

“A lot of bonds built. I thought we got back to playing some really good cricket there. We turned up in Australia full of confidence.

“Sometimes it takes a little bit of time to get to know people well and get to feel comfortable, and there’s so much talent in the group that as soon as we feel comfortable, we’re a dangerous team.”

While Stokes’s unbeaten 52 stole the thunder against Pakistan, it was England’s bowlers who put them in a position to win with Sam Curran taking 3-12 and Adil Rashid 2-22 to restrict Pakistan to 137-8.

Curran took 13 wickets overall to be named not just man-of-the-match, but player-of-the-tournament, with Buttler praising the influence of Australian bowling coach David Saker since he came on board.

“I think our bowling has improved no end, and I think that’s why we’re sat here as champions to be honest,” he said.

“Sam Curran has stepped up and been an absolute revelation. He’s a brilliant cricketer. He loves those crunch moments.

“I think you can’t underestimate the hard work that people have put in, Mark Wood and Chris Woakes coming back from injuries to get to this point, Chris Jordan being injured, as well, to get to this point. Just such an amazing effort from everyone.”

England’s next assignment is a one-day series against Australia starting Thursday in Adelaide before moving to Sydney then back to the scene of Sunday’s triumph at the MCG.

Previous articleEpaper_22-11-14 LHR
Next articleTrump set to officially launch 2024 comeback bid
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Afridi, Khan in ICC’s T20 XI with champions Buttler, Curran

MELBOURNE: Four players from England’s T20 World Cup-winning team were picked in the honorary team of the tournament Monday, with victorious skipper Jos Buttler...
Read more
Sports

Handshakes, shoes and coffee cups: Qatar etiquette essentials

DOHA: Home to gleaming skyscrapers and upmarket shopping malls, World Cup host Qatar is also a Muslim country deeply attached to its customs and...
Read more
Sports

Fans, trophy, teams arrive in Qatar for World Cup countdown

Doha: One week from kickoff, the World Cup trophy returned to Qatar on Sunday, teams and fans started arriving and safety barriers went up...
Read more
Sports

History in making as books on Football World Cup in Qatar launched

PESHAWAR: Peshawar acknowledged for its black roses in way back Mughal era and famous as the city of flowers got a unique honor of...
Read more
Sports

England can make ‘best’ period with World Cup win

LONDON: England manager Gareth Southgate called on his players to shut out the noise ahead of this month's World Cup, and focus instead on...
Read more
Sports

Shaheen Afridi suffers injury during T20 World Cup final

MELBOURNE: Pakistan and England faced off in a crucial final of the T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). England, after winning the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Civil servant dead in road accident

LAHORE: At least two people, including an assistant commissioner, died in a road accident in Phool Nagar city of the Kasur district on Monday...

Sharif returns from ‘private’ London tour

Handshakes, shoes and coffee cups: Qatar etiquette essentials

Trump set to officially launch 2024 comeback bid

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.