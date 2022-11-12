Sharp attacks on Trump from Rupert Murdoch’s news outlets

NEW YORK: Former president Donald Trump has taken some hits in the aftermath of the midterm elections, but the unkindest cuts may have come from a source that was once among his biggest backers — the media empire of magnate Rupert Murdoch.

The New York Post’s front cover on Thursday put Trump’s face over the drawing of a boy from a well-known nursery rhyme. The headline: “Trumpty Dumpty.”

“Don (who couldn’t build a wall) had a great fall — can all of the GOP’s men put the party back together again?” the newspaper wrote.

Rupert Murdoch is 110% done with Trump. The knives are out. pic.twitter.com/tUvmyAqnET — Spiro’s Ghost (@SpiroAgnewGhost) November 10, 2022

The Wall Street Journal’s opinion section ran a sharp editorial headlined, “Trump is the Republican Party’s Biggest Loser.” While Fox News’ biggest stars were relatively quiet, the former president heard enough discouraging words to attack the network on social media.

Trump was blamed for supporting losing or underperforming candidates like Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, Don Bolduc in New Hampshire and Blake Masters in Arizona which cost Republicans a chance to make big gains in the House and Senate, as many had predicted.