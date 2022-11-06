NATIONAL

PML-N leader, who threatened to kill Imran, arrested amid failed escape bid

By Monitoring Report

LAHORE: The police arrested Rai Qamar, president of the Hafizabad chapter of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) who during a public rally threatened to take out former prime minister Imran Khan, while trying to flee, said an aide to the chief minister of Punjab.

A first information report (FIR) was also registered against Qamar who said he would be willing to assassinate Khan if “by the grace of God” ordered by the party leadership, Azhar Mashwani confirmed in a series of tweets Sunday.

The suspect was “arrested and booked for hurling serious threats at the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman”, tweeted Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, the chief minister.

“Legal action will be taken against anyone who threatens Imran Khan,” Elahi added. “No one will be allowed to take the law into their hands.”

The development was also confirmed by Elahi’s son and party leader Moonis Elahi.

The matter came to the fore on Friday when social media users raised concerns after the video showing Qamar speaking at the rally surfaced on social media platforms. Senior party leaders, including Minister Attaullah Tarar, are also seen in the video.

“Imran Khan fitna [mischief], the watch thief that has been verified by the courts, claims his assassination bid was sanctioned by Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif,” Qamar said, before adding: “By the grace of God, if he [Sharif] orders me, I will show you [Khan] how a fire is shot and I dare you to survive that.”

At this point in the recording, he is seen to be stopped by party leader Saira Afzal Tarar while others are heard laughing in the background.

