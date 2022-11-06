PML-N leader, who threatened to kill Imran, arrested amid failed escape bid

LAHORE: The police arrested Rai Qamar, president of the Hafizabad chapter of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) who during a public rally threatened to take out former prime minister Imran Khan, while trying to flee, said an aide to the chief minister of Punjab.

A first information report (FIR) was also registered against Qamar who said he would be willing to assassinate Khan if “by the grace of God” ordered by the party leadership, Azhar Mashwani confirmed in a series of tweets Sunday.

PMLN’s District Vice President Rai Qamar arrested by Hafizabad Police He threatened to shoot Imran Khan in a Jalsa today where Atta Tarar, Saira Afzal Tarar and Saad Rafique were present pic.twitter.com/tjjX5LKc2A — Azhar Mashwani (@MashwaniAzhar) November 5, 2022

The suspect was “arrested and booked for hurling serious threats at the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman”, tweeted Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, the chief minister.

“Legal action will be taken against anyone who threatens Imran Khan,” Elahi added. “No one will be allowed to take the law into their hands.”

ن لیگ کے سابق وائس چیئرمین ضلع حافظ آباد رائے قمر کو چئیرمین پی ٹی آئی عمران خان کو سنگین دھمکیاں دینےپر گرفتار کرکے مقدمہ درج کر دیا گیا ہے۔ عمران خان کو دھمکیاں دینے والے کے خلاف بلاامتیاز قانونی کارروائی کی جائے گی۔کسی کو بھی قانون ہاتھ میں لینے کی اجازت نہیں دی جائے گی۔ — Ch Parvez Elahi (@ChParvezElahi) November 6, 2022

The development was also confirmed by Elahi’s son and party leader Moonis Elahi.

The matter came to the fore on Friday when social media users raised concerns after the video showing Qamar speaking at the rally surfaced on social media platforms. Senior party leaders, including Minister Attaullah Tarar, are also seen in the video.

“I say you are liable to death, when the leadership gave the order, I will shoot you myself”.

Rai Qamar Zaman Leader PLMN Hafizabad.

In presence of senior PLMN leaders Attaullah Tarar, Saad Rafiq & Saira A Tarar #اعظم_سواتی_کو_انصاف_دو#SackGeneralFaisalpic.twitter.com/ld3vBT6syF — Sobia Qureshi – صوبیہ قریشی – PTI (UK) SMT (@SobiaQuresh1) November 5, 2022

“Imran Khan fitna [mischief], the watch thief that has been verified by the courts, claims his assassination bid was sanctioned by Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif,” Qamar said, before adding: “By the grace of God, if he [Sharif] orders me, I will show you [Khan] how a fire is shot and I dare you to survive that.”

At this point in the recording, he is seen to be stopped by party leader Saira Afzal Tarar while others are heard laughing in the background.