FBR tasked with conducting probe into fake supplies in Sugar sector

By Shahzad Paracha

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Tax Ombudsman has directed FBR to conduct an incisive investigation regarding the phenomenon of fake supplies in the sugar sector across the country.

As per details, a complainant associated with the medicine business requested the FTO to direct FBR to carry out an investigation into the phenomenon of fake supplies in the sugar sector across the country. The main facts of the case are, the complainant is engaged in the sale of medicines at small scale in Lakki Marwat and the monthly rent of his medical store is Rs8,000.

He was shocked to receive notice from RTO Peshawar showing Rs13.590 million supply from a few sugar mills, as his identity card was being misused by the main dealer of sugar mills. Complainant submitted an affidavit to concerned tax officers of RTO, Peshawar, disowning the receipt of supplies. He also submitted bank statements showing his turn over and financial position. However, no action was taken against the real culprit.

The FTO has observed that no meaningful investigation had been conducted either by RTO Peshawar or any other tax officer concerned. Instead of investigating alleged fake supplies and the dubious role of main dealer of sugar mills, the tax officers had issued show cause notices to the complainant.

The arbitrary, whimsical action coupled with inattention and ineptitude on part of RTO’s Peshawar tantamount to maladministration as denied under section 2 (3) (i) (b) (c) & (ii) of FTO ordinance.

Accordingly, Tax Ombudsman has directed FBR to conduct incisive investigation regarding allegations leveled & surfaced during the instant complaint especially with reference to sugar mills and alleged conduct of main dealer of sugar mills and to instruct  all directorates of  I &I  to conduct these investigations  in their respective jurisdictions  with reference to high turnover sectors like cement, sugar, steel ,cigarette ,Beverages and fertilizers.

Shahzad Paracha

