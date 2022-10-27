NATIONAL

Pakistan urges measures to ensure equitable access to water

By Staff Report
Pakistan's ambassador to the United Nations Munir Akram speaks outside a UN security council meeting on Afghanistan on August 16, 2021 at the United Nations in New York. - United Nations chief Antonio Guterres called on the world to work together on August 16, 2021 to "suppress the global terrorist threat in Afghanistan." "The international community must unite to make sure that Afghanistan is never again used as a platform or safe haven for terrorist organizations," Guterres told an emergency UN Security Council meeting on Afghanistan. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan has called for strengthening cooperation and upholding eco-system approaches towards sound water management to achieve Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) number six, which seeks to ensure access to water and sanitation for all.

“Water is our lifeblood; its availability and management is key to the achievement of SDG-6 and all the other SDGs,” Ambassador Munir Akram told a meeting organised by Egypt, which is hosting the COP-27 climate change conference in Sharm el-Sheikh from November 6 to 18.

(There are 17 SDGs that are aimed at ending poverty, with strategies that improve health and education, reduce inequality, and spur economic growth while tackling climate change and working to preserve the world’s oceans and forests.)

Speaking on “Water in COP-27”, the envoy highlighted the devastation caused by the recent floods in Pakistan, triggered by heat-induced glacial melting and a “monsoon on steroids”, and said both solidarity and climate justice demand international support to the country’s endeavour to build back with resilience.

“The unpredictable flow of waters in our eastern rivers, as well as climate-induced disasters, have made it extremely difficult for Pakistan to achieve the water-related SDGs,” he said while stressing that the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty between India and Pakistan must be fully implemented “in letter and spirit”.

On its part, Pakistan has embarked upon an ambitious plan to rehabilitate the Indus basin through 25 projects under the overarching theme of “Living Indus”.

While issuing a call for boosting cooperation a sound water management, Ambassador Akram proposed:

— Adherence to environmental principles such as precaution, polluter pays, and no-harm in maintaining freshwater resources including transboundary rivers;

— Due consideration to the transboundary effects of water-related disasters;

— Investments in climate-resilient infrastructure in water and sanitation need to be tripled from the current level;

— Financial resources and technical support must be mobilized massively for adaptation projects in developing countries to build resilience against future disasters, and,

— A financial facility to ensure that climate-vulnerable developing countries are able to have access immediately to resources for recovery and reconstruction from climate-induced natural disasters.

Previous articlePTI offered Bajwa ‘indefinite extension’ in return for no-trust vote help: spymaster
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PTI offered Bajwa ‘indefinite extension’ in return for no-trust vote help: spymaster

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), struggling to secure its government in the face of a looming vote of no-confidence brought by the Pakistan Democratic Movement...
Read more
NATIONAL

Study confirms AstraZeneca jab’s higher risk of very rare clot

PARIS: AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine has been linked to a 30-percent higher risk of getting a very rare blood clotting condition compared to the Pfizer...
Read more
NATIONAL

Killing of Arshad Sharif: Why Pakistani journalists are killed?

ISLAMABAD: Over the past two decades, Pakistan has produced a relatively vibrant media sector that represents a diversity of political views and opinions. However,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Vawda vows to expose Arshad Sharif’s murder ‘plot hatched’ in country

Claims PTI’s long march to be a “bloody” one with “bodies falling” PTI suspends Faisal Vawda's membership over violation of party constitution Nawaz...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt to call in army for dealing with PTI’s long march: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Wednesday said that the federal government would call in the armed forces — including the Pakistan Army and rangers...
Read more
NATIONAL

Won’t rest until liberate country from corrupt mafia: Imran

Urges youth to join long march to achieve real independence Says Arshad Sharif martyred for exposing corruption of powerful SIALKOT: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

‘Doesn’t get bigger than this’: Finch relishes England MCG showdown

SYDNEY: Australia captain Aaron Finch said Thursday he couldn't wait to face England in a Twenty20 World Cup clash that is shaping up as...

Study confirms AstraZeneca jab’s higher risk of very rare clot

Epaper_22-10-27 LHR

Epaper_22-10-27 KHI

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.