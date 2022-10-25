Railways land retrieved

Lahore: Railways police Lahore division in collaboration with railways administration in an anti-encroachment operation retrieved commercial land of railways.

The operation was carried out on railways land at Imamia Colony near Shahdara, Lahore. Estimated cost of the retrieved land according to the certificate is Rs.120 million.

Operation was held under the supervision of SHO M.Shehzad and IOW railways. Illegal permanent and temporary illegal construction was razed with the help of railways staff.

Under the instructions of IG railways, anti-encroachment operations against the illegal occupants on railways land are in full swing.