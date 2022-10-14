Imran says ready to sacrifice life for ‘Haqiqi Azadi’

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan made it clear that going to jail was nothing, as he was even ready to sacrifice his life to achieve “real freedom” ad rid the country of these cable of crooks.

Addressing students here at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agricultural University on Thursday, the PTI Chairman said that a coward person can never become a leader, as looked at Nawaz Sharif who always fled the country in trying times.

PTI Chairman stated that he was not a coward to like Nawaz to flee from the country, as he could not be deterred to be sent to jail as even he could sacrifice his life for the bigger cause to achieve real independence.

Imran Khan urged the students that they have to come out of their homes to achieve ‘Haqiqi Azadi’, as he came here to prepare them for the real jihad to break the chain of slavery, as freedom was not given but was taken.

Imran Khan vowed that he would continue his fight against the corrupt mafia come what may, as new FIRs were being registered against him on daily basis for not bowing down.

Lashing out at the imported government, PTI Chairman said the corrupt mafia looted the country’s resources ruthlessly for last 30 years as they were brought to power again to make necessary legislations to provide them relief in billions of corruption cases.

However, he vowed that he would soon give a call for the final long march and the masses should have to get themselves prepared to rid the country of these thieves once and for all because raising a voice against injustice was jihad.

PTI Chairman gave an example of Greek philosopher Aristotle who had stated that it is important to raise your voice against tyrants. “The Holy Prophet (PBUH) also allowed jihad against injustice,” Imran said.

He lamented that the big thieves were imposed who made legislations to quash their corruption cases while those who committed small robberies were languishing in jails.

Imran Khan stated that Shehbaz Sharif was roaming around the world and begging for money while he looted the country’s wealth and stashed abroad.

He said that the cable of crooks treated the people as sheep, as the masses were drowning in inflation while the crooked rulers were busy in ending their corruption cases every day.

CAN SACRIFICE LIFE FOR MASSES

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Thursday said he is ready to sacrifice his life for the masses, jail is nothing for him.

“I’m ready to sacrifice my life for the masses, going to jail is not an issue,” Imran Khan said while addressing a ceremony in Rawalpindi. Khan said he will continue his flight against the corrupt mafia and added he is being booked in new FIRs on daily basis for not bowing down.

The PTI chairman said the corrupt mafia looted the country’s resources for last 30 years and it has been again given ‘freehand’. After coming back into power, legislation is being done to provide relief in corruption cases. Khan reiterated his call for the masses to get themselves prepared for the long march. I will soon give the call and will lead from the front, PTI chairman added.

Referring to newly appointed Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, Imran Khan alleged that you have to be a ‘criminal’ to get higher posts in the country.

On Wednesday, Khan slammed the acquittal of PM Shehbaz Sharif, his son in money laundering case, saying that “no one can accountable big thieves now under the country’s weak judicial system.”