Granting NRO to ‘dacoits’ tantamount to enmity with country: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan lambasted the “imported government” for amending the NAB laws to quash billions of corruption cases of the ruling elites, saying that giving NROs to the dacoits was tantamount to enmity with the country because it gave them license to corruption.

Addressing the Islamabad Trade Union Workers Convention, PTI Chairman said that a system based on injustice cannot work and a country where there was a different laws for rich and poor could not prosperous.

He said that cases have been waived and NRO has been given for more robbery, adding that how can such theft be allowed in a poor country?

Imran Khan said that foreign powers wanted weak and puppet governments in Pakistan whom they could be used easily, adding that if he had assets abroad, he would not have had the courage to say absolutely not that was the reason his government was removed through conspiracy to impose the puppet on the nation who did not have the courage because they had assets outside of Pakistan.

He said that India was buying oil from Russia at a 40 percent lower price but Pakistan cannot because the imported government did not have the courage to annoy their masters.

PTI Chairman stated that the country was flourishing, as economy was booming but all of sudden the hard-gained achievements of PTI government were reversed when these thieves were brought to power.

Imran Khan blasted the coalition partners in the government and said that all these cable of crooks were taking long marches against his government for inflation in the country but these self-centered greedy incompetent government broke 50 years record of inflation in the country, compounding the miseries of people of the country manifolds.

He went on to say that today the nation was being asked to sacrifice despite the fact that the salaried class was reeling under back-breaking inflation while the dacoits were busy in giving themselves NROs in billions of corruption cases.

“I was not a public office holder in Pakistan, I used to play cricket, but I showed 40 years old contracts. I sold my London flat and brought money to Pakistan,” he added.

He raised question that if a cricketer can give a money trail, how can a 3-time prime minister not?

He said there was a $250 billion fine in rental power but he talked to the president of Turkey and canceled the fine.

Talking about closure of industries in the country, Chairman PTI said that the 20 percent industry of Faisalabad were closed now contrary to it during PTI era, the industries were flourishing and people for getting massive employment opportunities.

Imran Khan said that Ishaq Dar was imported from London to fix the fast dwindling economy who during his previous PML-N ruined the economy of the country.

“The economic growth was 5.7 percent in PTI’s third year and 6 percent in the fourth year, when the economy goes down, everyone is affected,” he added.

Imran Khan said that the economic survey released by the imported government testified PTI government performance, adding that the World Bank admitted that Pakistan provided the most employment in the subcontinent at the time of Coronavirus.

Imran Khan further said that during PTI tenure, Pakistanis abroad sent a record $ 31 billion, adding that in our era, the farmers got full payment, which they spent on the land due to which record crop was produced.

However, PTI Chairman stated that the imported government destroyed everything within few months as Pakistan’s rating has gone to the lowest.