NATIONAL

At least 11 killed in bus fire near Jamshoro’s Nooriabad town: police

By Web Desk

JAMSHORO: At least 11 people, including eight children, were killed and dozens injured after a passengers bus caught fire near Nooriabad in Sindh’s Jamshoro district on Wednesday, according to the police.

Nooriabad Deputy Superintendent (DSP) Wajid Thaheem confirmed that eleven bodies were retrieved from the coach out of which eight were children.

Among three, he said, one was a woman and two were men. “They belonged to the Mughairi community and were returning to Khairpur Nathan Shah from Karachi.”

The officer told media that the fire was caused by a fault in the air-conditioning system of the coach, adding that the bodies and injured people have been moved to Liaquat University Hospital Jamshoro.

Meanwhile, Edhi volunteers have also rushed to the spot for rescue and relief work.

Taking notice of the incident, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has instructed the deputy commissioner of Jamshoro to immediately reach the site with ambulances.

“The injured persons should immediately be moved to the hospital and the administration should provide all kinds of support to the families,” he said in a statement.

CM Murad has also summoned an investigation report of the incident.

Previous articleI was a ‘powerless’ prime minister: admits Imran Khan
Next articleGranting NRO to ‘dacoits’ tantamount to enmity with country: Imran
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to hold fast-track discussions on energy collaboration

PM, Azri President renew commitment to deepen bilateral engagement PM Shehbaz Sharif reaches Kazakh capital to attend 6th Summit CICA ASTANA, KAZAKHSTAN: Pakistan and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Granting NRO to ‘dacoits’ tantamount to enmity with country: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan lambasted the “imported government” for amending the NAB laws to quash billions of corruption cases of the ruling...
Read more
NATIONAL

I was a ‘powerless’ prime minister: admits Imran Khan

PTI chief terms CEC 'biased' as only his party had 'legal' funding; claims ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday reiterated his claim that...
Read more
NATIONAL

University of Gwadar’s CPEC Study Center organizes lecture session

QUETTA: China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) Study Center University of Gwadar (UG) organized a lecture session in the seminar hall in which former Secretary and...
Read more
NATIONAL

More assistance needed as floodwater still stagnant in Sindh, Balochistan: Sherry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Wednesday said the worst affected areas of Sindh and Balochistan due to torrential rains...
Read more
NATIONAL

New NAB law to promote systematic corruption, SC observes

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court bench hearing PTI plea against amendments to NAB Law on Wednesday observed that the new laws would promote systematic corruption...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Granting NRO to ‘dacoits’ tantamount to enmity with country: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan lambasted the “imported government” for amending the NAB laws to quash billions of corruption cases of the ruling...

At least 11 killed in bus fire near Jamshoro’s Nooriabad town: police

I was a ‘powerless’ prime minister: admits Imran Khan

Where Darbaris Flourish?

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.