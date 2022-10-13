At least 11 killed in bus fire near Jamshoro’s Nooriabad town: police

JAMSHORO: At least 11 people, including eight children, were killed and dozens injured after a passengers bus caught fire near Nooriabad in Sindh’s Jamshoro district on Wednesday, according to the police.

Nooriabad Deputy Superintendent (DSP) Wajid Thaheem confirmed that eleven bodies were retrieved from the coach out of which eight were children.

Among three, he said, one was a woman and two were men. “They belonged to the Mughairi community and were returning to Khairpur Nathan Shah from Karachi.”

The officer told media that the fire was caused by a fault in the air-conditioning system of the coach, adding that the bodies and injured people have been moved to Liaquat University Hospital Jamshoro.

Meanwhile, Edhi volunteers have also rushed to the spot for rescue and relief work.

Taking notice of the incident, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has instructed the deputy commissioner of Jamshoro to immediately reach the site with ambulances.

“The injured persons should immediately be moved to the hospital and the administration should provide all kinds of support to the families,” he said in a statement.

CM Murad has also summoned an investigation report of the incident.