KP PDWP approves construction of KMU sub campus at Matta Swat

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Monday approved the construction of a sub-campus of Khyber Medical University (KMU) at a cost of Rs 4227.392 million in Matta-Swat.

This approval was given in the third meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) which was held in the P&D Department under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah. KMU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq and Director P&D Amjad Hussain specially attended the meeting.

The meeting was informed that KMU was the sole medical university in the province which was providing education and training services in all fields of health including medical, dental, physiotherapy, nursing, public health, allied health sciences, nutrition and vision sciences.

While speaking at the occasion VC KMU Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq said that KMU had established its sub-campuses in various remote districts of the province during the last two years, in which a campus had been established in a rented building in Matta Swat. Therefore, there was an urgent need for the construction of a sub-campus of the university on its own land, for which the provincial government had approved the construction of a sub-campus at a cost of 4227.392 million rupees on an area of 331 kanals.

He said that in addition to physiotherapy, allied and nursing sciences, Master, MPhil and PhD in health related disciplines, medical and dental college facilities will also be provided in this campus. These facilities will create opportunities for large-scale medical education, training and research in Malakand Division in general and in Swat in particular. It will also provide the best health and treatment services in this backward area, he added.

Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq thanked the provincial government, especially Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan and Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah for the approval of this mega project of KMU from PDWP, and expressed the expectation that the relevant departments will spare no effort in realizing this great project till its completion, and God willing, the people of the region will soon start receiving its fruits in the form of the best health services.