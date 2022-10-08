NATIONAL

UN should ensure implementation of international law everywhere equally: Bilawal

By Staff Report

BERLIN: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called upon the United Nations to ensure implementation of international law everywhere on equal footings, as India’s unilateral actions in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) after the events of August 2019 cannot be approved particularly in the scenario when Russian actions in Ukraine are disapproved by the global community.

He stated this during a press conference in Berlin, Germany, while responding to a query regarding India’s unilateral actions of August 2019 in IIOJK.

He was flanked by his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock. The Foreign Minister said that Pakistan has been raising the issue with foreign dignitaries during engagements. “During our meetings, we continue to raise the issue of occupied Kashmir, particularly after the events of August 2019. We believe that international law should apply everywhere. UN resolutions should be respected everywhere. Unilateral actions in occupied Kashmir cannot be approved while unilateral actions in Ukraine are disapproved,” he added.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called for maintaining consistency in similar issues particularly at the United Nations level. He pointed out that Kashmiris continue to raise their voices and people in Pakistan and around the globe were looking forward to the moment when United Nations plays its part in finding a just solution to the Kashmir dispute.

The Foreign Minister also referred to the ceasefire agreement with India despite New Delhi’s unilateral actions in IIOJK. He expressed the hope of seeing the resolution of the dispute soon.

Speaking on the occasion, the German foreign minister also supported the UN engagement in finding peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute. Commenting on the ceasefire along the Line of Control between Pakistan and India, she said it is positive signal for the region. “We encourage Pakistan and India to follow the track of ceasefire and follow the track of UN and intensify political dialogue and also engage in political and practical cooperation,” she added.

Staff Report

