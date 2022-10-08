NATIONAL

17th anniversary of October 8 quake observed

By APP
KASHTRA, PAKISTAN - DECEMBER 16: Earthquake survivors reside at a large tented camp December 16, 2005 in Kashtra, Pakistan. The camp houses victims who have moved from various villages for the winter months. Lack of snow is giving the quake survivors a break but they are still struggling in over crowded tented camps while fighting the cold weather with a lack of shelter. (Photo by Paula Bronstein /Getty Images)

BALAKOT: People of Balakot observed a one-minute silence at 8:52 am on the 17th anniversary of the devastating earthquake of 2005 to pay homage to the 73,000 victims of a disaster that devastated much of Kashmir.

In a high school in Mansehra, floral wreaths were laid on the mass graves of 63 children killed during the earthquake in a ceremony attended by Bisharat Shah, assistant commissioner of Balakot, and a number of civil society members.

In Balakot tehsil of Mansehra, some 70 schools are yet to be reconstructed and the allotment of residential plots in New Balakot City could not be completed even after 17 years.

Later, the survivors of the earthquake, members of civil society, students and other organisations offered prayer at a graveyard for the people who lost their lives in the earthquake.

Like all previous years, the traders’ associations of Balakot also observed a complete shutdown in the city and staged a protest by blocking Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road and demanded for the reconstruction of infrastructure destroyed in the quake.

The earthquake prompted an update to Pakistan’s building code to make rebuilt houses safer.

But 17 years on, some say complacency has set in, in a country crossed by geological fault lines.

The earthquake brought a wave of destruction in the Hazara division particularly in Balakot and surrounding areas. According to the figures for Provincial Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (PERRA), 2,959 educational institutions were destroyed.

After the event, federal and provincial governments started rehabilitation and reconstruction of 7,053 projects worth Rs65 billion, but most of them remain uncompleted.

While talking to the media, Syed Yousuf Shah, chief engineer at PERRA, said that up to 77 percent of work has been completed and 5,406 schemes have been completed. “We have received up to 77 percent of the total expenditure,” he said.

He further said the remaining Rs15 billion have also been released which is being utilised for under-construction schemes that would be completed within due course of time.

Previous article4,553 motorcycles, 169 cars, 2,446 phones stolen in Karachi in September
Next articleBlast hits bridge linking Crimea to Russia
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Suspected serial killer murders eight overnight in Sheikhupura

ISLAMABAD: An alleged serial killer took eight lives late on Friday in Sheikhupura, police said on Saturday. District Police Officer (DPO) Faisal Mukhtar told the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Leaked conversation proves Imran indulged in horse-trading: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday claimed said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has admitted to purchasing the loyalties of at...
Read more
NATIONAL

4,553 motorcycles, 169 cars, 2,446 phones stolen in Karachi in September

KARACHI: At least 4,553 motorcycles and 169 vehicles were stolen in Karachi in September, Citizens Police Liasion Committee (CPLC) stats showed Saturday. According to the...
Read more
NATIONAL

UN adopts resolution urging support for flood-hit Pakistan

UNITED NATIONS: The General Assembly of the United Nations expressed solidarity with flood-ravaged Pakistan and called on the world to increase aid in the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Non-bailable arrest warrant issued for Sana

-- Police party arrives in Islamabad arrest minister ISLAMABAD: A special judicial magistrate in Rawalpindi issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Rana Sanaullah Khan, the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Minister, two tourists kidnapped from GB: report

SKARDU: Armed men, purportedly from the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), demanding the release of their accomplices from prison have kidnapped a regional minister and his...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

4,553 motorcycles, 169 cars, 2,446 phones stolen in Karachi in September

KARACHI: At least 4,553 motorcycles and 169 vehicles were stolen in Karachi in September, Citizens Police Liasion Committee (CPLC) stats showed Saturday. According to the...

UN adopts resolution urging support for flood-hit Pakistan

Non-bailable arrest warrant issued for Sana

Minister, two tourists kidnapped from GB: report

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.