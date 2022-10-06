NATIONAL

Pakistanis among 200 migrants prevented from entering Hungary

By Reuters
SZEGED, HUNGARY - AUGUST 30: Migrants jump through the border fence between Serbia into Hungary close to the village of Roszke on August 30, 2015 near Szeged, Hungary. According to the Hungarian authorities a record number of migrants from many parts of the Middle East, Africa and Asia crossed the border from Serbia earlier this week, said to be due in part to the erection of a new fence that is due to be completed at the end of this month. Since the beginning of 2015 the number of migrants using the so-called Balkans route has exploded with migrants arriving in Greece from Turkey and then travelling on through Macedonia and Serbia before entering the EU via Hungary. The massive increase, said to be the largest migration of people since World War II, led Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban to order Hungary's army to build a steel and barbed wire security barrier along its entire border with Serbia, after more than 100,000 asylum seekers from a variety of countries and war zones entered the country so far this year. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

BELGRADE: Serbian police prevented 200 migrants from crossing into the country’s northern neighbour Hungary and seized money and weapons, the interior ministry said on Wednesday.

The number of illegal migrants and refugees travelling across Serbia and other Balkan states to the European Union has been rising in recent months and many are using human trafficking networks, authorities said.

They come mainly from Syria, Afghanistan and Pakistan, as well as Central Asia and other Middle Eastern countries.

Police said that during a raid of an improvised camp along the Tisa river in Serbia’s north, they also found an unspecified amount of cash and weapons.

“A number of migrants were escorted by the police to the reception centre for migrants, and a number were taken to the appropriate prosecutor’s office for further action,” the ministry said, quoting Aleksandar Vulin, the Minister of the Interior.

The action of the Serbian police comes after leaders of Hungary, Serbia and Austria on Monday pledged tougher measures to contain the flow of illegal migrants into the European Union through the Western Balkans, as border control forces become increasingly strained.

In the statement, Vulin also pledged that Serbian police would crack down on migrant trafficking gangs.

“Our country … will not be a parking lot for migrants, and especially not a place for scum and bandits,” the statement said.

On Monday, Serbia, an EU membership candidate, also pledged it would align its visa policies with those of the bloc, so migrants could not use it as the first country of entry.

In the first eight months of this year, 86,581 irregular entries were detected at the external borders of the European Union with the Western Balkans, border agency Frontex has said, a 190 percent increase from last year.

Reuters

