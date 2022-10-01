Cypher ‘stolen after forgery, fabrication’ for political gains: Cabinet

Members say cypher, audio-leaks expose criminal conspiracy of previous govt-

Stresses probe to punish those found responsible in accordance with law

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Friday held detailed deliberations on the issue of audio leaks and giving concocted meaning to a diplomatic cipher, endorsing the decision of National Security Committee (NSC) to investigate the matter thoroughly.

The cabinet accused former prime minister Imran Khan of undermining national interests for political gains by giving fictitious meaning to a diplomatic cypher, saying the former premier had violated his oath and the “Official Secrets Act”.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif chaired a meeting of Federal Cabinet on 30 September, 2022. pic.twitter.com/wX2XXw9SgG — Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) September 30, 2022

The federal cabinet meeting, held here with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in the chair, however, expressed its strong concern over the fact that vital national interests were damaged by giving concocted meaning to a diplomatic cypher for political gains and it [the cypher] was stolen after “fraud, forgery and fabrication”.

The cabinet members expressed their strong concern over continuous surfacing of the audios of former PM, ex-principal secretary to PM and other people about the diplomatic cypher had exposed the criminal conspiracy of the previous government and former PM Imran Niazi.

The cabinet members were of the view, “It was strong violation of the constitutional oath, other related laws and regulations particularly the official secret. It was the act of unpardonable crimes against the state through which political interests were given priority over the vital national interests.”

Therefore, it was necessary under the constitution, law and rules to investigate the issue in detail and those found responsible be given severe punishment in accordance with the law, the meeting reckoned.

The cabinet was given a detailed briefing on the issue of diplomatic cypher, during which it was revealed that the copy of diplomatic cypher in question was missing from the PM House Record.

The meeting was told though, entry of the receipt of cypher sent to the former PM was found in the record, its copy, which is considered as the property of PM House as per law, was missing from the record.

The meeting, which termed the stealing of diplomatic cypher from the record as a serious matter, after detailed consultation, constituted a special Cabinet Committee, which will determine legal action against all the involved characters, including the former PM, ex-principal secretary to PM and senior former ministers.

Besides the representatives of the government’s allied parties, the Cabinet Committee will comprise the Ministers for Foreign Affairs, Interior and the Law and Justice.

CABINET CONDEMNS MALTREATMENT OF MARRIYUM AURANGZEB

The cabinet strongly condemned the maltreatment of Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on a London road by the workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), including the harassment, threatening, chasing and abusing.

It was stated in the meeting that such a negative behavior was not allowed even against the men in Islam, Western civilization, law and political culture, let alone the women. “It is just hooliganism, which cannot be permitted by any society.”

The meeting, appreciating exemplary tolerance of Marriyum Aurangzeb, lauded her spirit, courage and bravery and expressed complete solidarity with her.

It was noted in the meeting that PTI and its leadership was used to not only mistreating their political rivals especially the women, but also always adopted a condemnable attitude against female journalists.

Besides, the meeting noted that “PTI and its chairman’s attitude against women have generally been biased, partial and insulting, which is strongly condemnable. All Pakistanis, including every segment of the society should condemn this unacceptable attitude.”

FILING OF EXPLANATORY PRESIDENTIAL REFERENCE

The federal cabinet, on the recommendation of Ministry of Law and Justice, approved the filing of Explanatory Presidential Reference on the advice of the prime minister with reference to the Supreme Court’s previous decision regarding the construction of Reko-diq project of the Federal and Balochistan governments.

Besides, the reference will also seek explanation about the approval of Foreign Investment (Protection & Promotion), Bill 2022.

The cabinet, on the recommendation of Interior Ministry, approved the new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP-2022) for the inclusion or exclusion of names in the Exit Control List (ECL).

Under the new SOP-2022, the process of inclusion or exclusion of names in the ECO has been made easy and transparent.

Besides, the cabinet also approved the inclusion of 12 names in the ECL and exclusion of 3 names from the list.

FABRICATED CYPHER STORY BLATANT ATTEMPT TO HARM FOREIGN RELATIONS

Meanwhile, Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Prof Ahsan Iqbal on Friday said it had been proved that Imran Khan crafted a story around the cypher, and conspired to put Pakistan’s foreign relations at stake.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the missing of cypher’s copy from the Prime Minister Office (PMO) was a serious issue. There was a protocol for sensitive documents of the state, if violated; one should be prepared for legal action, he added.

He further said the PMO’s records showed that the cypher’s copy was received there. The then secretary to the prime minister had also admitted that he had given the copy received in the PMO to the prime minister, he added.

Ahsan said it had formerly been decided to launch a thorough investigation into the matter to ascertain where did the copy go.

Responding to a question about audio-leaks, the minister said the National Security Council (NSC) had formed a high-level committee to investigate into the matter. “Whoever is found involved will be treated as per the law.”