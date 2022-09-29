NATIONAL

Pakistan-China friendship continues to flourish with every passing day: experts

By Staff Report
Beijing, CHINA: People pass under Pakistani and Chinese flags at Tiananmen Gate on view for Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf's visit to the Chinese capital Beijing, 20 February 2006. Musharraf arrived in China late 19 February on a five-day visit that analysts said would focus on anti-terrorism cooperation, trade and technological assistance. AFP PHOTO/Peter PARKS (Photo credit should read PETER PARKS/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Experts and officials from Pakistan said the ironclad friendship between Pakistan and China continued to flourish with each passing day and year, and remained steadfast despite changes in the regional and global arena.

The deep-rooted friendship between the two countries is achieving new heights of strength based on trust and mutual support, and Pakistan and China will continue to work together to further cement the friendly relations, the experts said at a celebration ceremony related to the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China organized by the Pakistan-China Friendship Association (PCFA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter.

Addressing the ceremony, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Faisal Amin Gandapur said that China has always stood by Pakistan in every difficult time.

“China has helped Pakistan in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and provided much-needed supplies including vaccines, equipment, and masks besides sending teams of medical experts, playing a vital role in strengthening the health care system of Pakistan,” he said, adding that China has now been providing relief goods and cash support for floods victims as the recent catastrophic floods in Pakistan affected millions of people.

He said that Pakistan has a lot to learn from China’s poverty alleviation program as China has lifted over 800 million people out of poverty, setting an unprecedented example for the world to follow.

The minister stressed that there is a need to further boost the all-weather strategic cooperative friendship and partnership, saying the provincial governments are working to further enhance people-to-people and cultural exchanges between the two countries.

Yousaf Ayub khan, president of PCFA, said that a number of projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative, has proved to be a stimulus for Pakistan’s economy.

“CPEC has helped Pakistan in alleviating severe energy shortages and improving infrastructure in the first phase,” he said, adding that the CPEC has now entered into a new high-quality stage of development with a special focus on benefiting more people.

Staff Report

