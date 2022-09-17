NATIONAL

Seeking unconditional apology, Rana Shamim disowns affidavit in contempt case

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Former Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) chief judge Rana Shamim on Saturday completely disowned his affidavit that accused former CJP Saqib Nisar of manipulating judicial proceeding to delay the release of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz through a judge of the Islamabad High Court.

Rana Shamim in his new affidavit submitted in the Islamabad High Court disowned his earlier statement in the case and took back all the allegations he leveled against the former CJP and IHC judge.

In his fresh statement, former GB chief judge Rana Shamim has sought unconditional apology from the IHC.

Earlier on September 12, Rana Shamim had partially backtracked from the contents of his affidavit executed in Nov 10 last year, stating that not a single sitting judge of the IHC was involved in the controversy and submitted an unconditional apology to the high court. He had however stood by his allegations against former CJP Nisar.

In May, Rana Shamim had challenged his indictment in contempt of court case in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

He had filed an intra-court appeal assailing an IHC single bench’s January 20 decision of indicting him in the contempt case.

The applicant had stated that the single bench indicted him only, while those who hid affidavit were given clean chit which is illegal. He had pleaded with the court to set aside his indictment and quash the case.

 

 

 

Previous articleTenure of three GB judges extended
Next articlePM Shehbaz, son major beneficiary as accountability courts return 50 graft cases to NAB
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PM urges philanthropists to send food items for infants in flood-hit areas

Bad weather forces PM to cancel Mianwali, Tank visit ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday appealed to the well-to-do segments of society...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran holds third flood relief telethon today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief (PTI) Chief Imran Khan announced holding the third flood relief telethon on Sunday (today) at 9pm. The PTI chief said that...
Read more
NATIONAL

Army will do everything possible to ensure hard-earned peace in Swat: Lt-Gen Hayat

PESHAWAR: Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat visited Swat and met with tribal elders from Malakand, Buner, Shangla and Dir, Inter-Services Public...
Read more
NATIONAL

42,000 cops guard processions on Chehlum of Imam Hussain

LAHORE: On the instructions of Punjab Inspector General of Police Faisal Shahkar, foolproof security arrangements were made for mourning processions and Majalis on Chehlum...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM Shehbaz, son major beneficiary as accountability courts return 50 graft cases to NAB

ISLAMABAD: In a major development, accountability courts have withdrawn 50 major corruption cases against suspects, including cases against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The relief has...
Read more
NATIONAL

Tenure of three GB judges extended

GILGIT: Three judges of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) have been granted one-year extension in their tenures. The notification, the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs issued on Saturday after...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Letters

Importance of Critical Thinking

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education has become a great patron for the students for the last few years, with a number...

Deadly Silence

Bulging Pockets

Whither food security?

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.