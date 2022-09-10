NATIONAL

Tessori’s inclusion in MQM-P coordination committee draws members ire

By Staff Report

KARACHI: MQM-P coordination committee members have expressed anger over restoration of Kamran Tessori as member of the committee.

According to irate MQM-P leaders, they were not informed regarding the coordination committee’s meeting and only few members were informed regarding it. “MNA Kishwar Zehra has conveyed her reservations to the party in writing, stating that she is part of the committee but will not remain silent on unjustified decisions.”

The sources said that the other estranged leaders included lawmakers Javed Hanif, Muhammad Hussain, Zahid Mansoori, and Amir Moeen. “They have demanded to hold the meeting again and decide on the matters with two-third majority,” they said. “Any member could be included in the coordination committee after approval with two-third majority.”

Moreover, sources said that another key leader Advocate Shahab Imam is also annoyed over the recent decisions and has decided to part ways from the party in protest.

Kamran Tessori is considered close to former MQM-P leader Farooq Sattar and his induction in the party is seen as Sattar’s return to the party fold.

In February 2018, Kamran Tessori, who was considered the major source of contention within the Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM-P), on Friday reportedly submitted his resignation to Farooq Sattar.

Tessori also announced that he would not contest the intra-party elections which are scheduled to be held on Sunday February 18. He said that he has submitted his resignation to Farooq Sattar and any decision taken by him would be accepted.

