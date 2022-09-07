NBP collaborates with NGOs to provide clean drinking water to flood victims

— Move comes amidst surging breakout of waterborne diseases

KARACHI: The NBP has collaborated with NGOs to provide clean water amidst surging threats of waterborne diseases as unprecedented rains and floods in Pakistan have caused the devastation of an enormous magnitude in various parts of the country.

Officials estimate that more than thirty-three million people have been affected, and more than a thousand have lost their lives due to flooding. The Pakistani nation, civil society, and humanitarian organizations are continuing rescue and relief efforts.

Health Officials have reported an outbreak of waterborne diseases, diarrhea, skin diseases, and eye infections in the flood affected areas. National Bank of Pakistan, in collaboration with Thardeep Microfinance Foundation and Rural Community Development Program (RCDP), has stepped up to provide immediate aid to the vulnerable communities in Pakistan by providing Water Purifiers developed by PakVitae to provide flood affected households access to clean drinking water. These Water Purifiers has patent coverage in 82 countries and have undergone rigorous testing by independent & ISO certified labs to meet the standards established by the US Environment Protection Agency (EPA), NSF International & World Health Organization (WHO) and removes bacteria, parasites, microplastics & turbidity.

NBP President & CEO (A) Mr. Rehamt Ali Hasnie announced additional measures to provide relief to the flood victims by contributing PKR 50 million to the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund. He mentioned that NBP has also launched a digital payments platform enabling people across the globe and within Pakistan to donate using their preferred payment method, i.e., Credit/Debit Card, International bank transfer, local bank Direct debit, Wallets, ATMs, and 1Bill. The President (A) NBP has appealed to the nation to donate generously in these challenging times.