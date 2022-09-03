Aid groups warn of growing plight in flood-hit Pakistan

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: The army rescued a further 2,000 people stranded by rising floodwaters, they said, while the nation’s best-known charity warned that only a small fraction of millions affected by the floods had been reached so far.

Record monsoon rains and melting glaciers in northern mountains brought floods that have killed at least 1,208 people, including 416 children, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has said.

The inundation, blamed on climate change, has swamped about a third of the nation and is still spreading.

“90 percent of people are still awaiting any kind of assistance; the situation is serious, people are starving,” the head of the Edhi Foundation charity, Faisal Edhi, told reporters on Friday.

Edhi, who has spent the last nine days in the flood-hit areas, described the situation as grim and called on the government to lift a years-old ban on some international NGOs it had accused of “anti-state activities”.

“The situation is very bad, and it seems it will worsen,” he said.

Pakistan is struggling to respond to the floods given their unprecedented magnitude. The government has said 33 million people — 15 percent of its population — have been affected.

The United Nations has appealed for $160 million in aid to help tackle what it said was an “unprecedented climate catastrophe” as Pakistan Navy has fanned out inland to carry out relief operations in areas that resemble a sea.

The UN children’s agency UNICEF said on Friday many more children could die from the disease.

“There is now a high risk of water-borne, deadly diseases spreading rapidly — diarrhoea, cholera, dengue, malaria,” UNICEF Pakistan Representative Abdullah Fadil told a Geneva press briefing. “There is, therefore, a risk of many more child deaths,” he said.

In the Dadu district of Sindh, one of the worst-affected provinces, several villages were under as much as 11 feet (3.35 m) of water, according to Bashir Khan, a local resident who is in contact with people remaining in the area.