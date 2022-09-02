Doctor’s shortage

Due to the rising inflation in the country, people are forced to seek treatment at government hospitals, but apparently public-sector hospitals have never been planned to handle such a situation. There is a serious shortage of doctors in major public-sector hospitals which are unable to provide treatment to the needy in an efficient manner.

Besides, there are also issues related to medicines, laboratories, ventilators and even intensive care rooms for patients. The lack of these essential facilities in hospitals adds to the illness of the patients and to the worries of their families.

Political leaders claim to serve the people, and make tall promises, but fail to resolve the various problems afflicting government hospitals. The government should provide adequate facilities to the people so that they may not be deprived of their right to live.

MUSKAN FATIMA

KARACHI