Jason Roy dropped for England tour of Pakistan

Opener Jason Roy will not be part of England’s squad for their tour of Pakistan and then the T20 World Cup in Australia in October, the Telegraph reported.

The 32-year-old has been an integral tool in England’s white-ball revamping under Eoin Morgan since 2015. His presence in the opening slot has seen some blistering knocks by the Surrey player.

Roy has had different opening partners in Jos Buttler (in T20Is) and Jonny Bairstow (in ODIs). Roy’s tie-up with Bairstow has been a blessing for the Three Lion’s success in the 2019 World Cup.

However, Roy is enduring a flattening form with a lack of runs and cannot live up to the expectations. In 2022, Roy scored 206 runs in 11 innings with just one half-century to his name.

The England opener could manage just 78 runs in six combined T20I matches against India and South Africa this summer.

Roy’s loss of form could cost him a place in England’s T20I squad for seven-match series against Pakistan, starting on September 20.

The report also mentioned that the 32-year-old is likely to miss England’s T20 World Cup squad in Australia during October-November.

On the other hand, England will be fielding a depleted squad against Pakistan as the selectors plan to rest all-format players like Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow. Regular skipper Jos Buttler and Liam Livingstone are also suffering from injuries.

All-rounder Moeen Ali is set to be named captain of England’s T20I team for the Pakistan tour. It will also mark the return of England’s men’s team to Pakistan after 17 years.

England will play seven T20Is on their first tour of Pakistan in 17 years. Karachi will stage matches on 20, 22, 23 and 25 September, while Lahore will be the venue for the remaining three matches on 28 and 30 September and 2 October.

England will return in late November for three Tests, which will be played in Rawalpindi (1-5 December), Multan (9-13 December) and Karachi (17-21 December).