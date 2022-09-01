Sports

Jason Roy dropped for England tour of Pakistan

By Staff Report
CARDIFF, WALES - JULY 28: Jason Roy of England leaves the field after being dismissed during the second Vitality IT20 between England and South Africa on July 28, 2022 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Philip Brown/Popperfoto/Popperfoto via Getty Images)

Opener Jason Roy will not be part of England’s squad for their tour of Pakistan and then the T20 World Cup in Australia in October, the Telegraph reported.

The 32-year-old has been an integral tool in England’s white-ball revamping under Eoin Morgan since 2015. His presence in the opening slot has seen some blistering knocks by the Surrey player.

Roy has had different opening partners in Jos Buttler (in T20Is) and Jonny Bairstow (in ODIs). Roy’s tie-up with Bairstow has been a blessing for the Three Lion’s success in the 2019 World Cup.

However, Roy is enduring a flattening form with a lack of runs and cannot live up to the expectations. In 2022, Roy scored 206 runs in 11 innings with just one half-century to his name.

The England opener could manage just 78 runs in six combined T20I matches against India and South Africa this summer.

Roy’s loss of form could cost him a place in England’s T20I squad for seven-match series against Pakistan, starting on September 20.

The report also mentioned that the 32-year-old is likely to miss England’s T20 World Cup squad in Australia during October-November.

On the other hand, England will be fielding a depleted squad against Pakistan as the selectors plan to rest all-format players like Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow. Regular skipper Jos Buttler and Liam Livingstone are also suffering from injuries.

All-rounder Moeen Ali is set to be named captain of England’s T20I team for the Pakistan tour. It will also mark the return of England’s men’s team to Pakistan after 17 years.

England will play seven T20Is on their first tour of Pakistan in 17 years. Karachi will stage matches on 20, 22, 23 and 25 September, while Lahore will be the venue for the remaining three matches on 28 and 30 September and 2 October.

England will return in late November for three Tests, which will be played in Rawalpindi (1-5 December), Multan (9-13 December) and Karachi (17-21 December).

Previous article‘Ejaz Rahim’s Poems – Views and Reviews: Verse and its revaluation’
Next articleWorcestershire resigns Azhar Ali as overseas player for 2023 season
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Shaheen may have gone for 14-15 crore had he been there at IPL auction: Ashwin

Pakistan players are not part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to political tension between the two countries. They only played in the first...
Read more
Sports

Naseem’s fit to play against Hong Kong; says Nawaz

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz said that fast bowler Naseem Shah was fully fit and would take part in the next match against Hong Kong...
Read more
Sports

Worcestershire resigns Azhar Ali as overseas player for 2023 season

-- Azhar, 37, has scored 607 runs from eight matches at an average of 46.69 in the County Championship this season so far ISLAMABAD: Worcestershire...
Read more
Sports

Indian fan receives death threats for wearing Pakistani jersey in Asia Cup match

An Indian cricket fan has received death threats for wearing Pakistan team jersey during the Asia Cup 2022 match at Dubai International Stadium on...
Read more
Sports

Siraj, Usman guide Southern, KP to wins in National T20 Cup

ISLAMABAD: A blistering knock by Sharoon Siraj took Southern Punjab to victory over Balochistan while Skipper Khalid Usman helped Khyber Pakhtunkhwa down Northern in...
Read more
Sports

Premier League clubs eye all-time transfer record despite cost of living crisis

The cost of living crisis in England has passed Premier League clubs by with the all-time record for an entire season, £1.86 billion ($2.15...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Several colleges in KP damaged in recent floods

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education, Kamran Bangash Thursday informed that the recent flood had badly damaged three degree colleges while the others were...

Worcestershire resigns Azhar Ali as overseas player for 2023 season

Jason Roy dropped for England tour of Pakistan

‘Ejaz Rahim’s Poems – Views and Reviews: Verse and its revaluation’

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.