CM Punjab confirms construction of 5-star complex near Gaddafi Stadium

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister, Chaudhary Pervez Elahi, has announced the plans to construct a 5-star complex near Gadaffi Stadium, Lahore.

This latest development will help the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to accommodate international teams near the stadium, which will improve traffic circulation within the city massively.

According to the details, the 25-story complex will require at least $1 billion to construct and the majority of that cost will be paid by the United Arab Emirates.

“A 25-storey complex will be built near the Gaddafi Stadium with a billion dollars. In the new complex, the Punjab government will give 30% and the UAE government will give 70%,” revealed the CM Punjab.

The complex will house a 5-star hotel along with a high-performance center for the players. Furthermore, there are rumours that a tunnel will also be constructed that will lead from the complex to the stadium; this will help in providing foolproof security to the visiting teams.

Although the exact location for the complex has not been disclosed but it is expected to be in the Nishtar Park Sports Complex, near to the Gaddafi Stadium.