Floods killed 14; caused over Rs4b losses since June 30 in GB

GILGIT: Gilgit-Baltistan has been severely affected due to rains and floods, said a Gilgit-Baltistan government report issued here on Saturday.

The report estimated that from June 30, 2022 to August 26, 2022, 14 people have died due to floods and rains, while three were injured.

The report also mentioned that private property worth over Rs4 billion have been destroyed by the various natural disasters in Gilgit-Baltistan region alone. This includes 383 fully damaged houses and 257 partially damaged “Pakka” houses.

52 bridges have also been destroyed, causing financial losses worth 360 million rupees, said the report. Out of these destroyed bridges, 43 have been partially restored.

Other public infrastructure damaged includes 22 power houses, 49 roads, 78 potable water supply lines and over 500 irrigation water channels.

The total losses suffered by Gilgit-Baltistan during the last few months is over 7 billion rupees.

According to the official data in the the report, the Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority and other government agencies have intensified relief activities for the rehabilitation of the victims.

So far 62 winterized tents, 769 tents, 666 ration bags, 326 blankets, 162 blankets, 422 foam mattresses have been provided, while 419 shelters, 690 plastic mats, 360 gibbons, 126 tarpaulins, 50 sandbags, 59 sleeping bags, 1 generator (3.5 KW), 1 water tank, 4 portable washrooms have also been provided to the affected families and areas.