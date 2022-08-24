NATIONAL

Qatar to make investments up to $3 billion in Pakistan

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: It emerged that Qatar has agreed to make investments of up to $3 billion in Pakistan as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is currently in the country to cement bilateral ties between the two countries.

Sources closer to Finance Ministry revealed that Qatar will be making immediate investments in multiple sectors in Pakistan.

“The Qatari officials have shown their interest in making investments at Karachi and Islamabad airports,” they said, adding that the Qatari investment authority will ensure bringing investments in the least possible time.

The shares and managerial control of the Roosevelt Hotel in the US are also likely to go into the hands of Qatari authorities, it was learnt.

The Roosevelt Hotel, established in 1924, is among the historic hotels in the United States and is situated in the luxurious downtown area of Manhattan.

