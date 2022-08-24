PM urges acceleration of relief operations in flood-hit areas

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed the authorities to expedite rescue and relief operations in flood-affected areas, considering the prediction of more rains in those areas.

The prime minister, who is currently on a state visit to Qatar, is monitoring the rescue and relief efforts in the country being taken for the flood-stricken people.

He directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and all the relevant ministries and departments to collaborate with one another as consecutive rain spells were deteriorating the flood-caused destruction.

He said as the flash floods had inflicted huge losses on the people, it was the nation’s responsibility to support their countrymen.

“The rehabilitation in the calamity-hit areas is a gigantic task. This is possible only through collective efforts,” the prime minister said and requested the local and international charity organizations to extend their support for the rehabilitation of the affected population.