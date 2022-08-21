Pick and choose of politicians will bring about ‘disaster’: Sh Rashid

RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday said that the game of selection and rejection politicians will result in a major crisis, saying the entire Pakistan nation stands by PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

“The pick and choose of politicians without considering the masses inspirations will lead to a major crisis and will never benefit the country either way.”

Addressing a PTI power show in Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh ground, Rashid took a jibe at the incumbent rulers and said that “thieves and robbers” are busy closing down their corruption cases after coming to power.

He added that the national security institutions always stood by the nation while “the nation is with Imran Khan”. “The real prime minister of the country is Imran Khan, not these thieves,” the AML chief remarked.

Calling the former premier Nawaz “biggest thief” of the world, Sh Rashid said the country’s economy witnessed 6 percent GDP growth during the previous tenure of the Imran-led government.

“I am telling all institutions to stop if you can… see Imran Khan is coming.”

Earlier in a tweet from his official handle, Sh Rashid while referring to the Pakistan Electronic Media Authority (Pemra) notice banning live broadcast of former PM Imran speeches warned of a crackdown on social media.

“Ahead of the crucial decision, the authority will be formed against social media. YouTubers are also going to be surrounded,” he added.

The former interior minister said the ruling party’s two factions PML-N and PML-S will come face to face.

“[Former finance minister Ishaq Dar was stopped by S group,” he said while referring to the possible return of the PML-N leader to Pakistan from London.