World

Putin allows inspectors to visit Russia-held nuclear plant via Ukraine

By Agencies
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JUNE 30: (RUSSIA OUT) Russian President Vladimir Putin speeches during his talks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the Kremlin, June 30, 2022, in Moscow, Russia. Indonesian President and current Chairman of G20 Widodo is visiting Ukraine and Russia this week. (Photo by Contributor/Getty Images)

Odessa, Ukraine: Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed for a team of independent inspectors to travel to the Moscow-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant via Ukraine, the French presidency said on Friday.

                  The apparent resolution of a dispute over whether inspectors travel to the plant via Ukraine or Russia came as a senior US defence official said Ukraine’s forces had brought the Russian advance to a halt.

                  “You are seeing a complete and total lack of progress by the Russians on the battlefield,” the official said, speaking to reporters on grounds of anonymity.

                  According to French President Emmanuel Macron’s office, Putin had “reconsidered the demand” that the International Atomic Energy Agency travel through Russia to the site, after the Russian leader himself warned fighting there could bring about a “catastrophe”.

                  It specified that Putin had dropped his demand that the IAEA team travel to the site via Russia, saying it could arrive via Ukraine.

                  The UN nuclear watchdog’s chief, Rafael Grossi, “welcomed recent statements indicating that both Ukraine and Russia supported the IAEA’s aim to send a mission to” the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

                  The agency was “in active consultations with all parties” towards sending one as soon as possible, Grossi said..

                  Meanwhile, UN chief Antonio Guterres urged Moscow’s forces occupying the Zaporizhzhia plant in south Ukraine not to disconnect the facility from the grid and potentially cut supplies to millions of Ukrainians.

                  A flare-up in fighting around the Russian-controlled nuclear power station — with both sides blaming each other for attacks — has raised the spectre of a disaster worse than in Chernobyl.

                  The Kremlin said earlier that Putin and Macron agreed that the IAEA should carry out inspections “as soon as possible” to “assess the real situation on the ground”.

Previous articleGen Bajwa, PM Shehbaz vow to rid country of polio
Next articleEpaper_22-08-20 ISB
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Indian gang ran fake police station out of hotel for eight months

ISLAMABAD: An Indian gang operated a fake police station from a hotel for eight months where they dressed up as officers and are believed...
Read more
World

Israel urged to allow humanitarian organizations to continue their work in Palestine

A number of United Nations agencies and international non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have urged Israel to allow human rights and humanitarian organizations to continue their...
Read more
World

Putin warns Macron of risk of ‘catastrophe’ at Ukraine nuclear plant

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that shelling of the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, which he...
Read more
World

Casemiro wants to leave Real Madrid as Man Utd close in

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM: Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed on Friday Casemiro is keen to leave the European champions as Manchester United close in...
Read more
World

Peace overture fails: North Korea rejects South Korea’s ‘audacious initiative’ offer

SEOUL: Kim Yo Jong, a senior Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) official, rejected what Yoon Suk-yeol, president of Republic of Korea (ROK), described...
Read more
World

Nine govt teachers suspended for not hoisting Indian flag in IIOJK

JAMMU: In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the authorities have suspended nine government teachers for not hoisting the Indian flag in their...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Gen Bajwa, PM Shehbaz vow to rid country of polio

COAS, premier kick off nationwide anti-polio campaign by administering vaccine to children RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday...

Budget deficit remains 7.9 percent in year 2021-22

Evidence suggests Gill tortured, sexually abused: Imran

Harvard University students call on COAS Gen Bajwa

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.