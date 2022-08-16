Sports

Kyrgios ‘unavailable’ for Australia at Davis Cup

By AFP
MONTREAL, QC - AUGUST 12: Nick Kyrgios (AUS) looks towards his coach during the quarterfinals round ATP National Bank Open match on August 12, 2022 at IGA Stadium in Montreal, QC (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

SYDNEY: Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios will skip the Davis Cup next month, Tennis Australia said on Tuesday, scotching speculation about his return to the team competition.

The 27-year-old has not appeared at the Davis Cup since 2019 but would have been an obvious choice given his strong run of form since his Wimbledon final appearance in July.

Kyrgios, ranked 28 in the world, won the Washington Open earlier this month and reached the quarter-finals of the Canadian Open.

“It would have been great to have Nick in the team but unfortunately he was unavailable for this tie,” Australia’s Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt said in a statement.

The team will be led by Alex de Minaur and Thanasi Kokkinakis and also include Wimbledon men’s doubles champions Matt Ebden and Max Purcell.

Australia will compete in Hamburg on September 13-18 in Pool C alongside Germany, France and Belgium in the group stage.

“We fought through a really tough qualifying match back in March against Hungary which has now given us this opportunity to build on and the boys understand what’s at stake,” Hewitt said.

Previous articleEpaper_22-08-16 LHR
Next articleNusrat remembered on 25th death anniversary
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Fitness key to rest of season: Murray

LONDON: Andy Murray said match fitness will be the key to the remainder of his season after reaching the second round of the ATP/WTA...
Read more
Sports

‘3-day Badminton Championship’ inaugurated in collaboration with SBA

Administrator district East Rahmatullah Sheikh on Monday inaugurated three-day Badminton Championship in collaboration with Sindh Badminton Association at Physical Training Institute Safoora. Senior Executive Engineer...
Read more
Sports

Akhtar claims he was unaware of Sachin Tendulkar early in his career

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar claims that he was unaware of who Sachin Tendulkar was when he first broke into the Pakistan national team. Referred...
Read more
Sports

Marcus Stoinis criticised for accusing Mohammad Hasnain of ‘chucking’

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis received criticism from the cricketing corner after he seemingly accused the Pakistan speedster Mohammad Hasnain of chucking during the Southern...
Read more
Sports

Pakistan favourite against hosts Netherlands in ODI series

LAHORE: Babar Azam-led Pakistan ODI squad is favourites against the 14th ranked Netherlands team when they meet the hosts in the first ODI...
Read more
Sports

Pakistan triathlon team bags 5 medals in International Triathlon Games

Pakistan triathlon team won 5 medals in the International Triathlon Games held in Thailand. The national team won three silver and two bronze medals in...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Nusrat remembered on 25th death anniversary

ISLAMABAD: Music lovers including traditional Qawwali listeners observed the 25th death anniversary of legendary singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on Tuesday. Known as the “King...

Kyrgios ‘unavailable’ for Australia at Davis Cup

Epaper_22-08-16 LHR

Epaper_22-08-16 KHI

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.