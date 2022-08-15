NATIONAL

Nawaz Sharif to return in September, claims Javed Latif

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Federal Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mian Javed Latif has claimed that the party supremo Nawaz Sharif will return to the country in September to represent the people.

The announcement comes at an interesting juncture as some important personalities are in London thee days and there have been reports of quiet meetings taking place. In this backdrop, the announcement from the PML-N is interesting.

Addressing a press conference along with PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari here on Monday, he said that “doctors” kept changing their opinion at times. He said that people were his doctors, and they gave the verdict that Nawaz Sharif should come back, adding that level playing field in Pakistani politics was impossible without Nawaz’s presence.

He further said that Nawaz Sharif was not afraid of going to jail. He went to jail on his return from abroad when he was sentenced, he said, adding that the PML-N would not allow the party chief to go back to jail upon his return, as it felt that injustice was committed earlier.

He said that after the announcement of foreign funding case by the Election Commission, a segment was not ready to accept it, whereas it had been proved that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan received funding from foreign companies and individuals.

Javed Latif criticised Imran Khan over foreign funding issues, questioning that if the funds were given to the hospital, then why they were deposited in party’s accounts. If the funds were given to the party, then what was the aim of the funding, he added.

He said that Imran Khan damaged the economy during his tenure in power. Now when the value of dollar had started going down, then Imran Khan had started giving threats of staging a sit-in again.

The federal minister questioned what was the road map of the ‘Haqiqi Azadi March’, mentioned by the PTI chief. Will this revolution come in such a way that if you come to power, debts will rise, corruption, unemployment and inflation will also increase?

He said that if independence and revolution meant that power should be given to the PTI chief again, “then it was not acceptable to us”. If it means that Imran should not face trial under Article 62 and 63, and no Tosha Khan reference be filed, then it was not acceptable to people, he added.

