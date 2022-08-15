NATIONAL

By-poll on Karachi’s NA-245 seat hangs in balance due to heavy rain

By Staff Report

The by-election on a Karachi National Assembly seat, NA-245, appeared to be hanging in the balance as District Returning Officer (DRO) received a report of more monsoon rains from August 15 to 21 on
Monday.

According to details, the District Returning Officer (DRO) has received a
report of expected rains in Karachi from Pakistan Meteorological Department
(PMD).

In the report, the Met office warned of monsoon rains from August 15 to 21.
“There are 80 percent chances of heavy rains from August 16 to 18 while the
city may witness light rain from Aug 19 to 21,” the letter stated.

The by-election on Karachi’s NA-245 is scheduled to take place on August 21.
The NA-245 seat had fallen vacant after the death of Pakistan
Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

The Election Commission of Pakistan, which had earlier announced that it was
organising the by-poll on the vacant seat on July 27, issued a new schedule
last month and fixed August 21 as the new date of polling.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)
nominated Mahmood Moulvi as its candidate for the by-election in Karachi’s
constituency NA-245.

Staff Report

