Pakistan, Netherlands announce squads for upcoming ODI series

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Netherlands have announced their respective squads for the upcoming three-match ODI series.

The crucial Super League series will commence in Rotterdam on Tuesday, with Netherlands handing a recall to experienced wicketkeeper-batter Wesley Barresi at the age of 38.

Baressi hasn’t played international cricket for his country since June 2019, but earns a call-up with a host of first choice players away in England participating in The Hundred.

Young all-rounder Arnav Jain earns his inaugural place in a senior Netherlands squad, while Scott Edwards will take charge of his first full series following the recent retirement of Pieter Seelaar.

Netherlands squad: Scott Edwards (c), Musa Ahmad, Shariz Ahmad, Wesley Barresi, Logan van Beek, Tom Cooper, Aryan Dutt, Arnav Jain, Viv Kingma, Ryan Klein, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle, Max O’Dowd, Vikram Singh

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood

Netherlands v Pakistan Super League series schedule:

First ODI: 16 August, Rotterdam, 11:00am local

Second ODI: 18 August, Rotterdam, 11:00am local

Third ODI: 21 August, Rotterdam, 11:00am local