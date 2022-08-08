NATIONAL

Nation kicks off preparations to celebrate 75th birthday

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The nation kicked off brisk preparations to celebrate the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan on August 14 with traditional zeal and fervor.

As the arrival of Independence Day nears, the government has begun decorating buildings and highways of the city with green flags. Citizens of the country are gearing up to celebrate the 75th birthday with great enthusiasm. The purchase of clothes, dresses and bangles in the national flag color have also see an uptick.

People setting up stalls to sell Independence Day paraphernalia have expressed happiness over an increase in income as children throng to buy stuff. A spring of green flags can be seen hoisted on every important road including the main highways of the capital, the expressway and also the Ninth Avenue.

In Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), elaborated programs are being chalked out to celebrate the day under the auspices of various social, political and public representative organizations.

In AJK capital city, major national flag hoisting ceremony will be held at the President House where AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry will host the national flags of Pakistan and AJK.

In Mirpur, the flag hoisting ceremony will be hosted at Mirpur Municipal Corporation lawn on August 14 morning where the national flags of Pakistan and AJK will be hoisted to mark the day.

A grand seminar will also be held under the auspices of Mirpur University of Science & Technology Mirpur in its main city campus on August 14 morning.

Staff Report

