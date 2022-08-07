Sports

Rogers sweeps into San Jose WTA final

By AFP
SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 06: Shelby Rogers speaks to media after defeating Veronika Kudermetova of Russia in the singles Semi-Finals match during the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, part of the Hologic WTA Tour, at Spartan Tennis Complex on August 06, 2022 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO: Shelby Rogers, ranked 45th in the world, qualified for the WTA hardcourt tournament final in San Jose, California, on Saturday with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over 19th-ranked Veronika Kudermetova.

Rogers reached her first final since 2016 and will be seeking a first WTA Tour title when she takes on either fourth-ranked Paula Badosa of Spain — the second seed — or No. 12 Daria Kasatkina on Sunday.

Rogers continued an impressive week that included an opening win over former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu and a victory over world number three Maria Sakkari, the top seed.

The 28-year-old hasn’t dropped a set all week and she started strong against Kudermetova with a break in the first game of the match.

Kudermetova dropped her serve again to surrender the first set, but opened the second by breaking the American.

Rogers regained the break but was broken again to trail 3-4. She won the next three games to seal the victory after an hour and 20 minutes.

Rogers will be playing her first final since Rio de Janeiro in 2016. She was runner-up at Bad Gastein in 2014.

Previous articleFlight tracking exposure irks billionaires and baddies
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Three more Pakistan grapplers excel in CWG

BIRMINGHAM: Three more Pakistan grapplers - Mohammad Sharif Tahir, Asad Ali and Tayyab Raza got off to a flying start in their respective...
Read more
Sports

Nasser Hussain wants youngsters to learn cover drive from Babar Azam

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan captain Babar Azam is dominating among batters currently in world cricket and a few of his shots stand out among all the...
Read more
Sports

India beat England in thriller to reach CWGs cricket final

BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM: India beat hosts England by just four runs to reach the final of the women's Twenty20 cricket competition at the Commonwealth...
Read more
Sports

Nunez saves Liverpool from opening day defeat at Fulham

LONDON: Jurgen Klopp admitted Liverpool deserved no more than a 2-2 draw against newly-promoted Fulham in a pulsating start to their Premier League season...
Read more
Sports

Pakistan, India weightlifters unite on and off Commonwealth podium

BIRMINGHAM: Two hulking weightlifters from opposite sides of the often tense Pakistan-India frontier shared the podium at the Commonwealth Games -- and then celebrated...
Read more
Sports

Top seed Rublev reaches semifinals at rainy Washington

WASHINGTON: Top seed Andrey Rublev won twice to reach the semi-finals of the ATP and WTA Washington Open, dispatching Americans Maxime Cressy and J.J....
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

E-papers

Epaper_22-08-07 KHI

Epaper_22-08-07 ISB

Challenges of a bipolar patient in Pakistan

Penalties

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.