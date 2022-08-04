Reverse illegal, unilateral action of Aug 5, Pakistan urges India

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar on Thursday urged India to reverse its illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019 and take necessary steps to create an environment conducive for meaningful dialogue for peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

Speaking at weekly news briefing in Islamabad here on Thursday, the FO spokesperson said India has issued millions of fake domiciles aimed at demographic engineering in order to turn the Kashmiri Muslim majority into a minority in their own land. He said India has employed censorship, and crackdown on civil society, human rights defenders, lawyers and journalists, who are harassed and persecuted under the draconian laws.

The Spokesperson said New Delhi’s illegal steps to undermine the internationally recognized disputed status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir and to alter the demographic structure of the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir in violation of international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. He said since August 2019, at least 660 Kashmiris have been martyred by Indian occupation forces in IIOJK.

Asim Iftikhar said despite all these actions, India has miserably failed to dampen the resilient spirit of the Kashmiri people, who continue to stand firm in their total rejection of Indian illegal occupation. He said the Pakistani nation will join the Kashmiris in IIOJK, Azad Kashmir and the world over in solemnly observing Youm-e-Istehsal to denounce the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

Paying rich tributes to the Kashmiris’ struggle, the Spokesperson assure Pakistan’s unambiguous, steadfast and all possible support for the realization of their right to self-determination.