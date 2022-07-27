Haq calls out Scotland players for ‘deafening silence’ after racism report

LONDON: Majid Haq scorned the failure of Scotland players to speak out following the publication of a report on racism in Cricket Scotland, saying it showed that the team taking a knee before games to protest racism was little more than tokenism.

The report, published on Monday, found the governance and leadership practices of Cricket Scotland to be “institutionally racist”.

The review was commissioned after Haq and former team mate Qasim Sheikh spoke out about the abuse they had suffered, saying they were treated differently due to the colour of their skin.

On Tuesday, their lawyer Aamer Anwar questioned the point of Scotland’s players taking a knee before games to protest racism at the Twenty20 World Cup last year when “no white team member has chosen to say anything much or at all over the last few days.”