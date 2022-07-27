Sports

Haq calls out Scotland players for ‘deafening silence’ after racism report

By AFP
STIRLING, SCOTLAND - JULY 25: Cricketer Majid Haq speaks during a news conference with Qasim Sheikh and lawyer Aamer Anwar at the Stirling Court hotel on July 25, 2022 in Stirling, Scotland. Plan4Sport, the organisation that lead the independent review into racism in Scottish Cricket, published its report on racism in the sport. The report vindicated claims made by two Scottish players of Pakistani origin, Majid Haq and Qasim Sheikh, who have both suffered from institutional racism in Scottish Cricket. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

LONDON: Majid Haq scorned the failure of Scotland players to speak out following the publication of a report on racism in Cricket Scotland, saying it showed that the team taking a knee before games to protest racism was little more than tokenism.

The report, published on Monday, found the governance and leadership practices of Cricket Scotland to be “institutionally racist”.

The review was commissioned after Haq and former team mate Qasim Sheikh spoke out about the abuse they had suffered, saying they were treated differently due to the colour of their skin.

On Tuesday, their lawyer Aamer Anwar questioned the point of Scotland’s players taking a knee before games to protest racism at the Twenty20 World Cup last year when “no white team member has chosen to say anything much or at all over the last few days.”

AFP

