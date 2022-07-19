ATC extends bail of PTI leadership in long march-linked cases

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore extended the interim bails of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership until July 26 in a case registered against them in connection with the long march on Islamabad.

The court also accepted party MP Shafqat Mehmood’s request for exemption from appearence.

After former prime minister Imran Khan called off his march on May 26, he and members of his party were booked in cases registered at police stations across Islamabad over allegations of arson and vandalism in the capital.

A total of 42 cases had been registered against the party’s leadership and workers.

Party leaders who secured interim bails include Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Hammad Azhar, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Mian Mahmood ur-Rasheed, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, Musarrat Cheema and Andeeb Abbas.