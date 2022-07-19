NATIONAL

ATC extends bail of PTI leadership in long march-linked cases

By Staff Report
ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN - MARCH 27: Prime Minister Imran Khan (at rostrum) speaks during a rally as thousands of supporters of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party gather ahead of a no-confidence vote against beleaguered prime minister in Islamabad, Pakistan on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Muhammed Semih Ugurlu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore extended the interim bails of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership until July 26 in a case registered against them in connection with the long march on Islamabad.

The court also accepted party MP Shafqat Mehmood’s request for exemption from appearence.

After former prime minister Imran Khan called off his march on May 26, he and members of his party were booked in cases registered at police stations across Islamabad over allegations of arson and vandalism in the capital.

A total of 42 cases had been registered against the party’s leadership and workers.

Party leaders who secured interim bails include Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Hammad Azhar, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Mian Mahmood ur-Rasheed, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, Musarrat Cheema and Andeeb Abbas.

Previous articleSupply chain efficiency, technology generate favourable business environment in China: economist
