NATIONAL

Qureshi says his son isn’t a contender for Punjab CM post

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) vice chair Shah Mehmood Qureshi dismissed as speculation the rumour about his son Zain Hussain Qureshi’s intention to run for Punjab chief minister office.

While addressing the media at the Supreme Court, the former foreign minister clarified his party’s candidate for the post is the province’s incumbent speaker, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

Reports claiming Zain wanted the office for himself are incorrect, he added.

He further said his son was not interested even in a ministry, his duty was to safeguard the ideology of PTI.

Zain had won the by-polls in provincial seat PP-217 from Multan on July 17. He had beaten PML-N candidate Salman Naeem, who had won the election as an independent candidate in 2018 against Qureshi.

Previous articleATC extends bail of PTI leadership in long march-linked cases
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

ATC extends bail of PTI leadership in long march-linked cases

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore extended the interim bails of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership until July 26 in a case registered against...
Read more
NATIONAL

Supply chain efficiency, technology generate favourable business environment in China: economist

ISLAMABAD: Supply chain efficiency and technology, along with a dynamic zero-Covid policy, enabled China to generate a favourable business environment in its industrial sector,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Search for boat tragedy victim resumes at dawn

MULTAN: The rescue operation after a passenger boat carrying nearly 100 members of a wedding party capsized in the fast-flowing Indus river near Rahim...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sharif asks ECP to announce ‘long-delayed’ verdict in PTI funding case

ISLAMABAD: A day after Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) swept by-elections in Punjab, and is likely to form the new government there on July 22, the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Covid-19 daily report: 459 new cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 459 new Covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours, taking the total to 1,547,203, the ministry of health said on Tuesday. A...
Read more
NATIONAL

Transport start-up Swvl sees more customers ditch cars for buses

DUBAI: Higher oil prices have helped Dubai-based transport startup Swvl attract customers as people in its bigger markets such as Pakistan and Egypt ditch...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Sharif asks ECP to announce ‘long-delayed’ verdict in PTI funding case

ISLAMABAD: A day after Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) swept by-elections in Punjab, and is likely to form the new government there on July 22, the...

Covid-19 daily report: 459 new cases

Transport start-up Swvl sees more customers ditch cars for buses

Punjab by-polls’ result won’t impact general elections: Abbasi

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.