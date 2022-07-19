Qureshi says his son isn’t a contender for Punjab CM post

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) vice chair Shah Mehmood Qureshi dismissed as speculation the rumour about his son Zain Hussain Qureshi’s intention to run for Punjab chief minister office.

While addressing the media at the Supreme Court, the former foreign minister clarified his party’s candidate for the post is the province’s incumbent speaker, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

Reports claiming Zain wanted the office for himself are incorrect, he added.

He further said his son was not interested even in a ministry, his duty was to safeguard the ideology of PTI.

Zain had won the by-polls in provincial seat PP-217 from Multan on July 17. He had beaten PML-N candidate Salman Naeem, who had won the election as an independent candidate in 2018 against Qureshi.