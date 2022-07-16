Maryam contracts coronavirus — again

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz announced on Saturday she has tested positive for coronavirus for a second time.

“Covid positive,” she tweeted.

It may be mentioned here that Nawaz had spearheaded her party’s campaign for the by-election in Punjab, on which the fate of the government of his cousin Hamza Shehbaz is dependent.

She had been on a whirlwind tour of Punjab, addressing rally after rally to garner support for Sunday’s vote.

Friday was the last day of the campaign on which she addressed a public meeting in Multan.

Nawaz had first tested positive for coronavirus in July last and made her recovery in a few weeks.