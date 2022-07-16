NATIONAL

Maryam contracts coronavirus — again

By Staff Report
Maryam Nawaz (R), daughter of ousted Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif, attends her father's press conference in Islamabad on May 10, 2018. - Sharif was ousted by the Supreme Court over graft allegations last year and banned him from politics for life, while foreign minister Khawaja Asif was also disqualified by the Islamabad High Court late last month for violating election laws. (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI / AFP) (Photo credit should read AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz announced on Saturday she has tested positive for coronavirus for a second time.

“Covid positive,” she tweeted.

It may be mentioned here that Nawaz had spearheaded her party’s campaign for the by-election in Punjab, on which the fate of the government of his cousin Hamza Shehbaz is dependent.

She had been on a whirlwind tour of Punjab, addressing rally after rally to garner support for Sunday’s vote.

Friday was the last day of the campaign on which she addressed a public meeting in Multan.

Nawaz had first tested positive for coronavirus in July last and made her recovery in a few weeks.

Staff Report

