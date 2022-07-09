NATIONAL

ECP takes notice of election code violation by Sindh police

By News Desk

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken notice of the violation of the election code by Sindh police after a senior officer from Kashmore was transferred to Hyderabad.

The provincial election commission took notice of a violation of the code ahead of the second phase of Sindh local government (LG) polls, ordering Inspector General (IG) Sindh Police to stop the transfer of a senior officer.

The provincial police department issued an order to transfer Superintendent Police (SP) Kashmore Amjad Shaikh to Hyderbad despite the ECP ban on transfers and postings on the government officers due to the upcoming Sindh LG polls.

In a letter sent to IG Sindh, the provincial ECP wrote that the second phase of LG polls will be held soon and the recent posting will influence the elections. As per the announcement of the commission, the position of any government officials could not be changed till the issuance of election results.

The commission ordered the IG Sindh to withdraw the transfer orders of SP Kashmore Amjad Shaikh. The transfer should be withheld till the announcement of election results.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) banned the organization of political rallies during electioneering for the second phase of local government (LG) polls under the revised election code.

After witnessing large-scale mismanagement during by-elections, the election commission has toughened enforcement of the election code of conduct for the upcoming second phase of LG polls.

 

 

News Desk

