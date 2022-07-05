World

Attempts to challenge one-China principle doomed to fail: Chinese spokesperson

By Agencies

BEIJING: China on Tuesday criticized a U.S. expert for using invalid historical documents to call black white, warning that attempts to challenge the widely recognized one-China principle are doomed to fail.

In an opinion piece, Michael Rubin, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, claimed the “one-China policy is a lie.” He cited the so-called San Francisco Peace Treaty, saying the treaty only mentioned that Japan renounced all rights, titles and claims to Taiwan and the Penghu Islands but did not cede sovereignty to any other state.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian responded at a regular press conference, saying the article itself is a lie that attempts to obscure and hollow out the one-China principle and use the Taiwan question to contain China.

He spread rumours in the name of scholars and research institutions under the cloak of academia, and the content of his articles clearly contradicts the common sense of history and law, Zhao said, referring to Rubin.

The United States had excluded China and the Soviet Union when reaching the so-called San Francisco Peace Treaty after World War II, Zhao said.

He said the treaty violated relevant regulations in the Declaration by United Nations, signed in 1942 by 26 countries, including the United States, the Soviet Union and China, as well as the UN Charter and basic norms of international law.

“The treaty’s regulations on the sovereignty and territory of China, which was not a signatory, were illegal and invalid,” Zhao said.

He noted that the Chinese government has solemnly stated from the very beginning that the so-called San Francisco Peace Treaty is null and void, as it was prepared, drafted and signed without the participation of the People’s Republic of China and that it will never be recognized by the Chinese government.

Countries, including the Soviet Union, Poland, Czechoslovakia, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Mongolia and Vietnam, also refused to recognize the validity of the “peace treaty,” according to Zhao.

There is only one China, and Taiwan is part of it, Zhao reiterated, adding that a number of international legal documents, including the Cairo Declaration and the Potsdam Proclamation, acknowledged China’s sovereignty over Taiwan.

“Although the two sides of the Taiwan Straits have not yet been completely reunified, the fact that both the mainland and Taiwan belong to one China has never changed, and China’s sovereignty and territory have never been divided,” Zhao said.

Previous articlePakistan embassy organises Mango Festival in Ankara
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Disputed Russian cargo ship still stranded off Turkish coast

Karasu, Turkey: A Russian-flagged cargo ship at the centre of a fight over grain between Kyiv and Moscow remained anchored Tuesday off Turkey's...
Read more
World

China says ready to promote more robust, greener global development

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday that China is ready to work with countries around the world to promote more robust, greener...
Read more
World

Aussie start-up using spider venom to treat heart attacks

SYDNEY: A team of drug researchers from the University of Queensland (UQ) have developed a new heart attack treatment made from deadly spider venom...
Read more
World

Fight on, Putin tells troops as Russia gains in Ukriane

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin orders the military to fight on after Moscow's troops won control of the last city held by Ukrainian forces...
Read more
World

Protests in US after release of video of police killing Black man

Akron, United States: Several hundred protesters marched Sunday in Akron, Ohio after the release of body camera footage that showed police fatally shooting...
Read more
World

Pakistan, China team up to protect Indus Delta against climate change

BEIJING: Researchers from Pakistan and China are working together on the challenges and solutions for the sustainable development of the Indus Delta. On the Progress...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

IHC serves notices in plea against amendments in NAB law

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday served notices to respondents, including the Ministry of Law and Justice and Cabinet Division in...

Five deer hunter caught-red handed by locals in Tharparkar

Disputed Russian cargo ship still stranded off Turkish coast

Origi joins Italian champions Milan after Liverpool exit

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.