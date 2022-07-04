World

Ukraine retreats from key city in major Russian gain

By Agencies

Siversk, Ukraine: The Ukrainian army retreated from the strategic city of Lysychansk Sunday, as Russia claimed a major victory by seizing control of the entire eastern Lugansk region.

                  The Ukrainian withdrawal followed weeks of fierce fighting and marked a decisive breakthrough for Moscow’s forces more than four months after their invasion and after turning their focus away from the capital Kyiv.

                  Lysychansk had been the last major city in the Lugansk area of the eastern Donbas region still in Ukrainian hands and this frees up Moscow’s forces to advance on Kramatorsk and Sloviansk in neighbouring Donetsk.

                  President Volodymyr Zelensky had earlier denied Russian claims of Lysychansk’s fall before the Ukrainian army announced the retreat on Sunday evening.

                  “The continuation of the defence of the city would lead to fatal consequences” in the face of Russia’s superiority in numbers and equipment, the army said in a statement.

                  “In order to preserve the lives of Ukrainian defenders, a decision was made to withdraw.

                  “Unfortunately, steel will and patriotism are not enough for success — material and technical resources are needed.”

                  Russian forces seized Lysychansk’s twin city of Severodonetsk last week following weeks of intense fighting.

                  The latest blow to Ukrainian resistance came after Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Sunday pledged further military support including armoured vehicles and drones during a meeting with Zelensky in Kyiv.

                  In an address late Sunday, Zelensky vowed Kyiv would fight on and ensure the military had “the most modern weapons”.

                  “It requires many negotiations, but we will ensure such a supply. Ukraine will reach the level when the fire superiority of the occupiers will be leveled.”

Previous articleGovt looks forward to engaging with Biden administration: PM Shehbaz
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Protests in US after release of video of police killing Black man

Akron, United States: Several hundred protesters marched Sunday in Akron, Ohio after the release of body camera footage that showed police fatally shooting...
Read more
World

Pakistan, China team up to protect Indus Delta against climate change

BEIJING: Researchers from Pakistan and China are working together on the challenges and solutions for the sustainable development of the Indus Delta. On the Progress...
Read more
World

Qatar, US discuss efforts to revive Iran nuclear deal

DOHA,QATAR: Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani held talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the latest developments of efforts...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sikhs vote in referendum in Rome for freedom of Khalistan

ISLAMABAD: Thousands of Sikhs gathered in Rome, the capital of Italy on Sunday to vote in the referendum for achieving their separate homeland Khalistan. ...
Read more
World

Next five years ‘crucial’ for Hong Kong to make breakthroughs: Xi Jinping

The practice of "One Country, Two Systems" in Hong Kong has achieved accomplishments "recognized worldwide," Chinese President Xi Jinping said on a visit to...
Read more
World

Taliban still illegitimate rulers say Afghan women activists

KABUL: The Taliban remain illegitimate rulers despite a declaration by thousands of male clerics endorsing their hardline government, Afghan women activists said Sunday. The clerics...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Parliamentary Committee discusses current security issues today

ISLAMABAD: The meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security will be held at the National Assembly Hall here on Tuesday (today) to discuss...

Pakistan, China team up to protect Indus Delta against climate change

Foreign climbers reach Skardu to summit above 8000m peaks

Brazilian forward Jesus moves to Arsenal from Manchester City

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.