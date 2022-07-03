Sports

KPL Season-II set to be played from Aug 1-25 as PCB issues NoC

By Mian Abrar

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has issued the No Objection Certificate (NOC) for Season-II of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL), paving the way for holding of the most successful cricket league of Pakistan from August 1 to August 25.

PCB Chairman Rameez Raja approved the NoC and it was formally communicated to the KPL management. Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee of Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi played key role in issuance of the NoC and holding of the KPL season-II.

A source in the KPL told this scribe that KPL President Arif Malik and Chief Executive Officer of the KPL Chaudhry Shehzad Akhtar have been working very hard for making the event a success. Recently, both visited United Kingdom and Unite Arab Emirates and a good news is likely to be shared about holding of semi-final and final matches of the KPL-II in the United Kingdom.

The second season of Kashmir Premier League season will be played in Muzaffarabad and Mirpur Cricket grounds from August 2 and the drafting of the KPL season-II is likely to be held this month. National and international players will feature in the KPL-II.

Meanwhile, a new franchise, Jammu Janbaz, has been added for the second season of the KPL.

A spokesman for the Kashmir Premier League said that a new team has been added to the second edition of the tournament, after which seven teams will fight for the title while the new franchise joining the KPL is Jammu Janbaz.

The Kashmir Premier League teams include Jammu Janbaz, Rawalkot Hawks, Muzaffarabad Tigers, Bagh Stallions, Mirpur Royals, Kotli Lions and Overseas Warriors.

