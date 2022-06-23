Daily COVID-19 cases surge to 267 in Pakistan, one death registered

A surge of Covid-19 cases witnessed in Pakistan with 267 infections in last 24 hours, while a death reported in the country on Thursday.

Pakistan’s coronavirus test positivity ratio remained 2.53 percent in last 24 hours and the overall case count at 1,532,732, sources said.

Health experts have recently feared another spike in coronavirus cases across the country.

Covid-19 death toll in Pakistan reached to 30,385 with one more death by the disease in the country. The country have presently overall 3,946 active cases of the pandemic.

The National Institute of Health earlier shared that the cases count has increased across the country, particularly in Karachi and Hyderabad.

In May, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif restored National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), an umbrella body that led Pakistan’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The step was taken after emergence of a new sub-variant of Omicron strain of coronavirus, in the country.

Pakistan on May 9 reported the country’s first case of Omicron sub-variant BA.2.12.1.

The national health officials have recently confirmed emergence of another coronavirus sub-variant B.4,B.5 in the country.

According to the National Institute of Health (NIH) sources the cases of B.4,B.5, a sub-varianat Omicron strain of coronavirus, are regularly being reported in country.

The new variant rapidly spread but has not been more lethal, sources said.

NIH sources have informed that all Covid-19 vaccines are effective against Covid-19 sub-variant B.4,B.5.