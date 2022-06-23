NATIONAL

Daily COVID-19 cases surge to 267 in Pakistan, one death registered

By News Desk

A surge of Covid-19 cases witnessed in Pakistan with 267 infections in last 24 hours, while a death reported in the country on Thursday.

Pakistan’s coronavirus test positivity ratio remained 2.53 percent in last 24 hours and the overall case count at 1,532,732, sources said.

Health experts have recently feared another spike in coronavirus cases across the country.

Covid-19 death toll in Pakistan reached to 30,385 with one more death by the disease in the country. The country have presently overall 3,946 active cases of the pandemic.

The National Institute of Health earlier shared that the cases count has increased across the country, particularly in Karachi and Hyderabad.

In May, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif restored National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), an umbrella body that led Pakistan’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The step was taken after emergence of a new sub-variant of Omicron strain of coronavirus, in the country.

Pakistan on May 9 reported the country’s first case of Omicron sub-variant BA.2.12.1.

The national health officials have recently confirmed emergence of another coronavirus sub-variant B.4,B.5 in the country.

According to the National Institute of Health (NIH) sources the cases of B.4,B.5, a sub-varianat Omicron strain of coronavirus, are regularly being reported in country.

The new variant rapidly spread but has not been more lethal, sources said.

NIH sources have informed that all Covid-19 vaccines are effective against Covid-19 sub-variant B.4,B.5.

Previous articleA rare Wimbledon without Roger Federer
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Rabbani demands joint parliamentary session on talks with TTP

ISLAMABAD: Senator Raza Rabbani on Thursday demand the government to convene an in-camera joint session of the parliament to seek parliamentarians input regarding the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Minister shares plan for tea production in Pakistan

MANSEHRA: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday visited National Tea and High-Value Crops Research Institute (NTHRI) Shinkiari in Mansehra. On the...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM for making Murree Expressway sustainable against snowfall, land-sliding

MURREE: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday directed the National Highway Authority to get Murree Expressway project evaluated through Chinese experts to make...
Read more
NATIONAL

FBR notifies 10pc regulatory duty on import of petrol

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has imposed 10 percent regulatory duty on the import of petrol while the regulatory duty shall not be...
Read more
NATIONAL

Missing persons’ case: IHC seeks report on implementation of production orders

ISLAMABAD: While hearing a petition for the recovery of missing persons - Zahid Amin and Sadiq Amin, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday...
Read more
NATIONAL

SCBA moves SC for review of opinion on Article 63-A

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Thursday filed a review petition in the apex court, seeking review of the court's May 17...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Rabbani demands joint parliamentary session on talks with TTP

ISLAMABAD: Senator Raza Rabbani on Thursday demand the government to convene an in-camera joint session of the parliament to seek parliamentarians input regarding the...

Rossouw eager to play for South Africa again

Smith opens up on his struggle in Pakistan to convert 50s into century

Pakistan far better cricket team than India now: Rashid Latif

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.