NATIONAL

At UN, Pakistan calls for generating finances to support disabled people

By Staff Report

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan urged the world community to mobilise financial resources to provide assistive technology devices, products and services to over a billion people with disabilities in an effort to improve their living standards, independence and social inclusion.

“Recognition of the right to development of persons with disabilities can provide a formidable foundation for international cooperation and solidarity,” Saima Saleem, a counselor at Pakistan’s permanent mission to the UN in New York, told a meeting of states party to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) on Wednesday.

Saleem said the coronavirus pandemic has posed greater challenges for persons with disabilities, and, apart from the mobilisation of funds for assistive technology devices for them,  she made a series of proposals for staging a  “resilient” recovery.

The proposals included:

— The international community step up its efforts to fulfil sustainable development needs of persons with disabilities by implementing Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs);

— Member states, United Nations and business enterprises create employment opportunities by providing reasonable accommodations, as also reservation of employment quotas for persons with disabilities;

— Developing and Least Developed Countries be provided necessary funding through International Financial Institutions, ODA (official development assistance) and donor assistance to help persons with disabilities improve their living standards.

— Ensure inclusion and access to social protection programmes and universal health coverage;

— Member states and the United Nations re-double their efforts to make infrastructure accessible;

— Urgently deal with Human rights violations of persons with disabilities in conflict settings and situations of foreign occupation.

“Addressing developmental needs and ensuring human rights of persons with disabilities is crucial for creating inclusive and participatory societies,” Saleem said.

“As a state party to Convention of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities since 2011, Saleem said, Islamabad continues to promote and protect human rights and developmental needs of persons with disabilities, through a wide range of legal, policy and administrative measures.

These included: the formulation of the ICT Rights of Persons with Disability Act, 2021; reservation of a two percent quota across the board in public sector employment; integration of the rights of persons with disabilities in all programs and activities related to relief and rehabilitation during disasters by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA); inclusion in universal health coverage and social protection schemes; and introduction of inclusive education.

Previous articleMoney laundering case: Moonis says ‘being punished for supporting Imran’
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Money laundering case: Moonis says ‘being punished for supporting Imran’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) MP Moonis Elahi claimed Thursday the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was punishing him for standing with and supporting Pakistan...
Read more
NATIONAL

Commission set up to probe Mazari’s arrest

-- National Assembly secretary ordered to submit a report on 'unlawful' arrest  ISLAMABAD: The government on Thursday notified a commission to probe the arrest of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Polling underway in NA-240

KARACHI: Polling in the by-election for NA-240 (Korangi Karachi-II) began at 8:00 am as people are voting in 309 stations set up in 133...
Read more
NATIONAL

Storm in a teacup: minister chided for ‘drink less tea, save money’ plea

ISLAMABAD: A minister faced criticism following his plea to the nation to drink less tea to help save on imports amid a deepening economic...
Read more
NATIONAL

Usual suspects: Sharif assigns blame for historic fuel prices on Imran

ISLAMABAD: The prime minister on Thursday lambasted his predecessor, Imran Khan, for record-high prices for road fuels as he defended his beleaguered government in...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI writes to CEC: Don’t allot ‘batsman’ symbol to PTI Nazriati

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) not to allot the symbol of 'batsman' to its splinter...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Storm in a teacup: minister chided for ‘drink less tea, save...

ISLAMABAD: A minister faced criticism following his plea to the nation to drink less tea to help save on imports amid a deepening economic...

Saudi embassy in Washington now on ‘Jamal Khashoggi Way’

Usual suspects: Sharif assigns blame for historic fuel prices on Imran

Houghton misses out on England squad for women’s Euro

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.