Sikh yatrees from India arrive in Pakistan to observe Guru Arjun Devji’s martyrdom day

By News Desk

More than 150 Sikh yatrees from India arrived on Wednesday via Wahga
Border to attend the celebrations of Guru Arjun Devji’s Martyrdom Day (Jore Mela).

Additional Secretary Shrines of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Rana Shahid,
Deputy Secretary Imran Gondal, former Pardhan Sardar Bishon Singh and other sikh
leaders accorded them a warm welcome.

According to spokesman for the ETPB, Board Chairman Habibur Rehman Gilani said
that all religious rites were performed according to the schedule of Sikh Parbandhak
Committee in Pakistan. The Government of Pakistan and Trust Board in collaboration
with PSGP was engaged in other arrangements including security of Sikh pilgrims at
Wagah border.

Speaking on the occasion, ETPB additional scretary shrines Rana Shahid said that
Pakistan was a holy place for Sikhs.

“We take all possible steps for the payment of religious ceremonies and hospitality
every time”, he added.

Sardar Sikh Mandir Singh, the party leader of Sikh yatrees said that Pakistan was
their second home and no one could stop them from visiting here, “we will keep coming
to visit our Guru’s land”. “There is a lot of love for Pakistan, other yatrees who came
with the group, said this while expressing happiness for coming for Pakistan Yatra”.

They said that they were grateful for this everlasting love of the Muslims.

After performing religious rites in Hassanabdal, Sikh yatrees will visit Gurdwara Janamasthan

Nankana Sahib on June 10 where they will visit Gurudwara Sacha Sauda and perform
their rituals. They will visit Gurudwara Rohri Sahib Aimenabad and Kartarpur Narowal
on June 13 to 15. The main ceremony will be held on June 16 at Gurudawara Dera
Sahib Lahore.

The Sikh yatrees will return home on June 17.

News Desk

