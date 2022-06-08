NATIONAL

Karachi’s crime ranking is better than new Delhi, Dhaka, Chicago: IG Sindh

By News Desk

Inspector General (IG) Police Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon has said that Karachi has a better crime index ranking than many major cities including Chicago, Kuala Lumpur, Dhaka and New Delhi.

Talking to a private Tv news channel, Ghulam Nabi said that they have emphasized quick judgements on street crime cases to curb the situation.

The IG said that Karachi’s crime index rating has improved over time. Karachi is currently ranked 129 on the world crime index, at one time Karachi’s ranking was 13, he added.

Nabi said that the metropolitan’s ranking is better than its contemporary cities such as Kuala Lumpur, Dhaka, Chicago and New Delhi. Street crime cases should be decided on priority, all stakeholders should talk about this issue, he added.

Talking about the media’s outcry on the spike in cases Ghulam Nabi said that when the cases arise, the media criticizes and we are ready to bear any constructive criticism. We will have to move toward FIR-free registration to make the process easier for the people, he added.

The IG Sindh added that they want the legislation of property act so that the stolen property can be handed over to the owner after recovery. We are doing our best to control the law and order situation of the city via better policing, he added.

He said that Karachi should be as safe as possible, which is why we are trying to increase the number of policemen in the city, improve our investigation branch, and 44,000 cameras have been installed throughout the city with the help of citizens. Sindh Government’s safe city project would also be completed soon, he added.

Previous articleMarriyum inaugurates PTV Film, Pakflex projects to promote youth engagement in filmmaking
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Marriyum inaugurates PTV Film, Pakflex projects to promote youth engagement in filmmaking

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday inaugurated PTV Film Division aiming to promote youth engagement in filmmaking. The minister also inaugurated the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sikh yatrees from India arrive in Pakistan to observe Guru Arjun Devji’s martyrdom day

More than 150 Sikh yatrees from India arrived on Wednesday via Wahga Border to attend the celebrations of Guru Arjun Devji's Martyrdom Day (Jore Mela). Additional...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM fulfilled promise of flour at Rs40 per kg with people of KPK: Marriyum

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has fulfilled his promise of providing flour at discounted price to the people of Khyber Pukhtunkwa with the commodity being...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sindh Premier League on the cards: Nasir Hussain Shah

Provincial Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that they are planning to organize Sindh Premier League soon. He was speaking at...
Read more
NATIONAL

National Assembly rejects bill on compulsory drug test for students

The National Assembly Wednesday rejected a motion for introduction of a bill aimed at declaring drug test of students compulsory because of already existing...
Read more
NATIONAL

Economic revival interlinked with political stability: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday underscored the need for a "charter of economy" to put the country back on the path to...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Sindh Premier League on the cards: Nasir Hussain Shah

Provincial Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that they are planning to organize Sindh Premier League soon. He was speaking at...

National Assembly rejects bill on compulsory drug test for students

Now ex-serviceman moves Indian SC against Places of Worship Act

Epaper_22-6-8 LHR

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.