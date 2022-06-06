Spiritual benefits of loadshedding

Be careful what you ask for. Sages have been stressing this a long time. Like most pieces of advice however, it is easier said than done, as the PDM just found out. The present regime under Shehbaz Sharif had made much of its administrative expertise, while in opposition. None of it came close to being realized after it came to power – hence the unprecedented hike in fuel prices and the return of loadshedding with a vengeance – earning the administration widespread criticism from the public. A social media friend remarked that, counting the administration’s previous incarnations, the ‘capable administration’ myth had been exposed for the two-hundred-and-thirty-fiftieth time. In hindsight, Imran Khan now appears to have managed the perpetual power crisis – along with the other challenges faced by the country – miraculously well, a feat that looks even more impressive considering the Covid challenge that he had to contend with.

While the present dispensation deserves all the flak that it is receiving (and more), it is hardly going to suddenly start showing signs of sagacity as a reaction to being made fun of. The ordinary man may be able to let some steam off by subjecting the administration to ridicule, but the exercise would hardly help him reconcile with the new realities of life. Until he adapts a philosophy more suited to the situation, that is.

If he is to maintain his sanity, the average citizen needs to immediately start seeing the positive side of things. That would help him negotiate not only the exorbitant loadshedding, but all other difficulties life is likely to throw his way in future. Here, then, are a few spiritual benefits that he is encouraged to appreciate. The perceptive reader would, no doubt, discover many more on his own.

